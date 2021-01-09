5 best goalkeepers in La Liga this season (2020/21)

Goalkeeping continues to be an underrated position in football. While attackers get most of the plaudits for scoring goals, the emergence of attack-oriented full-backs and ball-playing centre-backs have seen defenders enjoy their time in the limelight.

However, many seem to forget that goalkeepers are also evolving. Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer has often been credited with starting a revolution in the position, and much more is now expected from shot-stoppers.

In the English Premier League, Manchester City's Ederson Moraes and Liverpool's Alisson Becker are prime examples of the type of goalkeepers top teams want these days.

5 goalkeepers who have been impressive in La Liga this season

Spain's La Liga houses some of the best goalkeeping talents, including Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen. All these players are regarded as some of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Without further ado, let us look at the 5 best goalkeepers in La Liga this season.

#5 Bono, Sevilla

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono has kept 5 clean sheets in 12 games this season

Sevilla have impressed under the management of Julen Lopetegui. Centre-backs Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos as well as attackers like Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos have flourished under his tutelage.

Advertisement

However, goalkeeper Bono has quietly become one of their key performers. Initially brought in on loan from Girona, the Morocco international acted as a back-up option to Czech Republic international Tomas Vaclik, being utilised in the cup and Europa League ties.

As Sevilla won the Europa League last season, Bono's performances against the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United and Inter Milan were impressive.

This season, the 29-year-old has started in the league for Sevilla, keeping 5 clean sheets in 12 games as the Andalusian giants sit 6th in the league table. They are five points behind 3rd-placed Villarreal, with three games in hand.

#4 Alex Remiro, Real Sociedad

Alex Remiro takes a goalkick for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have been highly impressive this season and even occupied the top spot in the league table for some time.

While injuries and some poor results have seen Imanol Alguacil's side drop down the table, the likes of Alex Remiro, Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino have all proven their quality.

Advertisement

Victoria como broche al 2020. Al acabar el año siempre se queda uno con los buenos recuerdos... que los del 2021 sean con vosotros. Urte berri on, familia!!! pic.twitter.com/P6pf95LSfm — Álex Remiro (@alex13remiro) December 31, 2020

Remiro joined Real Sociedad from rivals Athletic Bilbao on a free transfer in 2019 and has done well when called upon. The 25-year-old has been a starter for Real Sociedad in the league this season, and his concentration and athleticism have been crucial for the side.

This season, the former Levante shot-stopper has kept 8 clean sheets in 18 games.

#3 Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is now regarded as one of the best goalkeepers across Europe's top five leagues

Barcelona are not enjoying the best of times right now. If not for goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and captain Lionel Messi, it could have become a lot worse.

Ter Stegen joined Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, initially serving as a back-up to Claudio Bravo. However, the Germany international would soon establish himself as the no.1 at the club and is now regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

Advertisement

Proud of this achievement. 250 matches for Barça, and looking forward to many more!

Orgullós d’aquest èxit. 250 partits pel Barça! N’esperem molts més! pic.twitter.com/oLS7p2lDCh — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) January 7, 2021

The 28-year-old continues to impress despite Barcelona's struggles and has provided good competition to Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer in the German national team.

In 11 appearances in the league so far, Ter Stegen has kept 4 clean sheets. His quick reflexes and technique have earned praise.

Also Read: Reports: Manchester City offer Kevin De Bruyne less money as the club tries to sign Lionel Messi