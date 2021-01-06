Reports: Manchester City offer Kevin De Bruyne less money as the club tries to sign Lionel Messi

Manchester City have reportedly offered key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne a new contract which will see him earn less than he does now, as the club continues to pursue Lionel Messi.

The Belgium international is seen by many as the best player in the Premier League, and it has been reported that he is irritated by Manchester City's offer.

Kevin De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015 for £55 million and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in world football.

According to The Athletic, Manchester City's stance on wages could be an indication that the club is saving money in order to sign Barcelona's Lionel Messi. The 33-year old's contract expires in the summer, and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad.

Manchester City are keen on extending Kevin De Bruyne's contract. Despite this latest hiccup, it has been reported that there should be no major problem.

There's no problem for Kevin de Bruyne new contract, just a matter of time (and details). He's staying and he'll extend his agreement with #mcfc in the next months.



Pep Guardiola confirmed the info again today: "I'm not worried. I'm pretty sure that KdB will stay" 🔵 @City_Xtra https://t.co/bePlaXWGAW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

Manchester City continue to pursue Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been linked with Manchester City

Lionel Messi announced his decision to leave Barcelona last summer, with Manchester City seen as the ideal destination. A move failed to materialise though, and the Argentine superstar continues to captain the Catalan club.

With his contract expiring, there has been no indication that Lionel Messi wants to sign a new deal with Barcelona. Apart from Manchester City, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have persistently been linked with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Advertisement

Manchester City continue to be seen as the favourites, with the presence of Pep Guardiola at the club seen as a major attraction for Lionel Messi. The Spaniard played a crucial role in Messi's development during his time as Barcelona manager, and the two share a close relationship.

Lionel Messi marked his 500th La Liga appearance last night:



4️⃣5️⃣1️⃣ goals

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ assists



UNREAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LKyCwWda38 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 4, 2021

Premier League fans are keen to see Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi link up under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

However, with the latest appointment of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as Paris Saint-Germain manager and the presence of close friend Neymar at the club, there is a possibility that Lionel Messi's head might turn in the direction of Paris.

Neymar has admitted that he would like to play with Messi once more, having enjoyed a trophy-laden stint with the attacker during his time at Barcelona.

Also Read: Barcelona fans reveal whether they want Lionel Messi to stay or leave