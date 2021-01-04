Manchester United-target Moises Caicedo drops a hint as transfer rumours swirl

Manchester United-target Moises Caicedo has liked an Instagram post of Manchester United, as the move edges close to completion.

Caicedo has been heavily linked with a move to United in recent weeks, amid suggestions that a deal has already been completed.

Caicedo likes Instagram post as Manchester United circle around the player

Moises Caicedo has impressed so far for Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle, and is seen as a player with great potential. The 19-year-old has already made his debut for the Ecuador national team, making four appearances and scoring one goal so far.

Caicedo's latest hint comes as rumors swirl about Manchester United agreeing on a deal with Independiente del Valle. Some reports in Ecuador have suggested that a deal has already been completed.

The potential signing of Caicedo is in line with Manchester United's new transfer policy of signing young talent.

The Old Trafford outfit signed 19-year-old Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri from Penarol last summer, and have also completed the signing of 18-year-old winger Amad Diallo from Atalanta. Diallo will join Manchester United this month.

Reported #mufc target Moises Caicedo liked United instagram post 👀 pic.twitter.com/dsS5E5C93J — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 21, 2020

Last season also saw a similar occurrence take place, with Manchester United signing 23-year-old right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and 23-year-old winger Daniel James.

This investment in youth looks set to continue, with Manchester United heavily interested in Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old winger Jadon Sancho and 20-year-old striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Sancho was of interest to the Red Devils last summer, with many reports stating that a deal was close. However, the move failed to occur.

Haaland, on the other hand, was persistently linked with Manchester United before joining Borussia Dortmund.

A deal for both attackers won't be easy; Liverpool have been touted as a potential destination for Sancho, while Haaland's phenomenal performances for Dortmund has made clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid sit up and take notice.

Manchester United have Max Aarons in their radar by months and he’s appreciated. No official bid or anything advanced at the moment, he’s not close to join #mufc now. 🔴



Moises Caicedo: it’s up to Man Utd. Contacts on but no decision made yet. Other clubs also interested. 🇪🇨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side sit second in the league table, and are only behind Liverpool on goal difference.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's talismanic player, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire have impressed in recent weeks.

