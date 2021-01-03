Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking forward to the arrival of Amad Diallo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he is excited about the impending arrival of Amad Diallo.

Diallo signed a deal with Manchester United in the summer and will join the club this month from Serie A side Atalanta.

"I'm very excited," Manchester United manager Solskjaer on the arrival of Diallo

Amad Diallo (left) is joining Manchester United from Atalanta.

Manchester United will reportedly pay an initial fee of £19 million to Atalanta, with the total cost of Amad Diallo's transfer, including instalments and bonuses, rising up to £36 million.

The 18-year old is a highly-rated prospect and was a part of Atalanta's senior squad, making five appearances for the club and scoring one goal.

Currently, Manchester United are involved in a title race. Solskjaer's side are second in the league table and are only behind Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on goal difference.

Solskjaer on Amad Diallo's imminent arrival in Manchester:



"We've had all the paperwork, I can't see any obstacles. Hope very soon he will be with us. Very excited to have him in. He'll need time to develop." 📝 pic.twitter.com/OTq4wphRdZ — Goal (@goal) January 1, 2021

Diallo's arrival could prove to be a crucial factor, and Solskjaer admitted that he is excited about the same, saying in this regard:

"We have had all the paperwork. I can't see any obstacles. He's coming. I hope very soon he will be with us. I'm very excited about bringing him in. I think he has shown a few times his qualities."

Advertisement

The Norwegian manager stated that Amad Diallo will be given time to adapt to the rigours of English football.

"Of course he has to learn to play in England. That's a different level of football. We'll give him time to develop and to express himself. Apart from that, I'm not really thinking too much on what we're going to do with players. Of course, we're always working long-term," added Solskjaer.

The arrival of the young winger could see Manchester United cool down their interest in Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. The England international was a key transfer target for the club last summer, but a move failed to materialise.

There were reports that Atalanta were keen on having Diallo back on loan for the rest of the season, but Manchester United were apparently not willing to do so.

Confirmed. Amad Diallo is set to join Manchester United in January and not in June, despite Atalanta trying to keep him on loan until the end of the season. 🔴



Diallo won’t be part Atalanta team for next match against Sassuolo. Solskjaer wants him right now @ #MUFC. 🛫 https://t.co/R8krZaEh0A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2021

Manchester United signed young Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri in the summer from Penarol. With Solksjaer utilising young Mason Greenwood in the right wing, it remains to be seen whether the club will continue to focus on signing a right winger.