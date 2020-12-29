10 best forwards in Serie A this year (2020)

2020 has been an extraordinary year, in many ways. While the pandemic may have restricted our movement, the return of football has acted as a balm for many people; the craziness on the weekends continues to make us forget for 90 minutes the world we live in.

Serie A has shed its tag of a predominantly defensive league; some of the best attackers in world football ply their trade in Italy. From veteran superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to talents like Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala and Andrea Belotti, Serie A continues to house some of the best in the business.

We look at the top 10 forwards in Serie A in 2020.

#10 Paulo Dybala - Juventus

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move away

Paulo Dybala was a key player for Juventus this year, despite not being at his very best and being heavily linked with a move away.

The Argentina international joined Juventus from Palermo for €32 million in 2015 and has been a vital cog at the club since then. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, Dybala scored 11 goals in 33 Serie A appearances last season as Juventus won the league once more.

Paulo Dybala has been offered a new contract by Juventus, chairman Andrea Agnelli has confirmed 📝 pic.twitter.com/BlmreOWvtG — Goal (@goal) December 14, 2020

It has not been smooth sailing under the management of Andrea Pirlo this season, and the 27-year old has once again been linked with clubs like Manchester United. Dybala has scored one goal in eight Serie A appearances so far, as Juventus have struggled to establish a stronghold in the league this season.

#9 Andrea Belotti - Torino

Andrea Belotti in Torino colours

Andrea Belotti was once linked with big-money moves to Manchester United and Chelsea, and those rumours have not erupted in a long time.

However, the 27-year old continues to be Torino's talisman, and has established himself as a proven goalscorer in Serie A. Like Dybala, Belotti was poached from Palermo in 2015 for €8 million, and the deal could be one of the best Torino have struck in their history.

Last season, the Italy international scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A games as Torino finished 16th, and he has enjoyed some good games this time around as well; the striker has scored nine goals in 13 Serie A games so far.

#8 Francesco Caputo - Sassuolo

Francesco Caputo made his debut for Italy this year

Sassuolo have been praised for their style of play under manager Roberto De Zerbi, and Francesco Caputo has been a key player in that system.

Caputo formed a strong partnership with Domenico Berardi last season, with both attackers running riot. The 31-year old Caputo has seen a sharp rise in his career graph at a mature age, and made his debut for the Italy national team in 2020, highlighting his rise.

Sassuolo striker Francesco Caputo is the most accurate Serie A marksman of 2020, finding the net on average once every 3.2 shots on goal, with Ciro Immobile only in fifth place https://t.co/w5lke7PQQd #SerieA #Sassuolo #Juventus #Lazio #ACMilan #Atalanta #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/nhmUzRF1X8 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) December 28, 2020

The former Empoli man scored 21 goals in 36 Serie A games last season, and the striker has been in fine form this time around as well; scoring six goals in nine league games.

