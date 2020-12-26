Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Barcelona star Lionel Messi hails Jan Oblak as one of the best goalkeepers in the world

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
Modified 26 Dec 2020, 15:12 IST
News
Advertisement

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has praised Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, calling him one of the best in the world.

Oblak is a crucial figure in Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side and is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

"It's nice to face one another," Barcelona captain Lionel Messi on Oblak

Jan Oblak has been a fine player for Atletico Madrid
Jan Oblak has been a fine player for Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2014 for €16 million and has made 275 appearances in all competitions for the club so far.

The Slovenia international has enjoyed some phenomenal matches for Atletico Madrid, and is viewed by many as the best goalkeeper in world football right now.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi was effusive in his praise for the shot-stopper, having faced him recently when Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 1-0 last month.

Oblak had a solid game, and thwarted Lionel Messi as Atletico Madrid won a crucial game. Messi admitted that the 27-year old was one of the best goalkeepers around.

"It's nice to face one another. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment, and it's always good to fight against the best ones."
Advertisement

The Argentine superstar stated that it was extra motivation to try to score a goal.

"It's an extra motivation to be able to, or to try to, score a goal, with what it means and how hard it is, as he proves in every game he plays. So, it's nice to see him outside but also face him in the games. It makes them more exciting."

Barcelona have struggled to get going this season under the management of Ronald Koeman, and sit 5th in the league table. They are in a precarious financial condition, and look likely to lose Lionel Messi on a free transfer next summer.

Arguably the greatest player to have played for Barcelona, Messi's contract expires next summer. The 33-year old admitted during the summer transfer window that he wanted to leave Barcelona, but a move failed to occur.

Manchester City are seen as heavy favourites for his signature, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain also said to be in the running.

Also Read: Former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o chooses between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho

Published 26 Dec 2020, 15:12 IST
La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona Atletico Madrid Football Lionel Messi Jan Oblak Football News La Liga News La Liga Teams
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी