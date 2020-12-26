Barcelona star Lionel Messi hails Jan Oblak as one of the best goalkeepers in the world

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has praised Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, calling him one of the best in the world.

Oblak is a crucial figure in Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side and is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

"It's nice to face one another," Barcelona captain Lionel Messi on Oblak

Jan Oblak has been a fine player for Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2014 for €16 million and has made 275 appearances in all competitions for the club so far.

The Slovenia international has enjoyed some phenomenal matches for Atletico Madrid, and is viewed by many as the best goalkeeper in world football right now.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi was effusive in his praise for the shot-stopper, having faced him recently when Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 1-0 last month.

Oblak had a solid game, and thwarted Lionel Messi as Atletico Madrid won a crucial game. Messi admitted that the 27-year old was one of the best goalkeepers around.

"It's nice to face one another. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment, and it's always good to fight against the best ones."

The Argentine superstar stated that it was extra motivation to try to score a goal.

"It's an extra motivation to be able to, or to try to, score a goal, with what it means and how hard it is, as he proves in every game he plays. So, it's nice to see him outside but also face him in the games. It makes them more exciting."

Barcelona have struggled to get going this season under the management of Ronald Koeman, and sit 5th in the league table. They are in a precarious financial condition, and look likely to lose Lionel Messi on a free transfer next summer.

Arguably the greatest player to have played for Barcelona, Messi's contract expires next summer. The 33-year old admitted during the summer transfer window that he wanted to leave Barcelona, but a move failed to occur.

Manchester City are seen as heavy favourites for his signature, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain also said to be in the running.

