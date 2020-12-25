Former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o chooses between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan star Samuel Eto'o has had his say as to who he prefers between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, in an interview with SPORTbible.

Both managers are seen as two of the best at what they do, with Eto'o winning the treble with Pep Guardiola's Barcelona and Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan.

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan attacker Eto'o admits he prefers Jose Mourinho

Samuel Eto'o played for the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan during a storied career

Samuel Eto'o is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation, with his spells at Barcelona and Inter Milan propelling him to world-class status. He has the distinction of winning two back-to-back trebles, first with Guardiola's Barcelona and then with Mourinho's Inter Milan.

The 39-year-old, who retired in 2019 after a spell with Qatar SC, admitted that he preferred Jose Mourinho to Pep Guardiola.

"It's a question of style, they each have their own style, I prefer Jose Mourinho. I am more friends with Jose Mourinho's style but Pep is a top top coach, so I don't think you can make a decision."

Happy birthday to the only manager in history to have completed the men's domestic English treble; the first manager to attain 100 league points in the Premier League; a treble winner with Barcelona; one of the greatest managers of all-time.



Happy birthday, Pep Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/6qzcEDTp1B — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 18, 2020

Eto'o claimed that no other manager motivated his players as much as Mourinho did.

"But I can tell you this there is no other coach, no other manager, who will get to motivate his players as much Jose Mourinho does. Now there are more coaches, more managers, each with their own style but in terms of motivating and getting the most out of their players that is Jose Mourinho. For me the treble with Jose is the special one."

Advertisement

Jose Mourinho has finished in the same position his team were in after 12 games in every Premier League season he's completed...



After 12 games this season, Tottenham are first 👀 pic.twitter.com/HoaB2rji1t — Goal (@goal) December 16, 2020

Both Guardiola and Mourinho now lock horns in the Premier League, with Guardiola managing Manchester City and Mourinho the boss of Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola was incredibly successful as Barcelona manager and was linked with a return to the Camp Nou earlier this year. Barcelona have struggled this season and lie in a precarious position financially. The Catalan outfit sold long-serving players Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic in the summer.

However, the biggest blow could be talisman and captain Lionel Messi's refusal to sign a new contract, with the Argentina international looking likely to leave Barcelona next summer when his contract expires.

Also Read: Lionel Messi is happy at Barcelona: Ronald Koeman