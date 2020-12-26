Manchester United prioritize signing of 20-year-old Bundesliga superstar - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, according to reports.

Haaland was heavily linked with Manchester United before joining Borussia Dortmund in January this year from Red Bull Salzburg.

Erling Haaland could be the perfect fit for Manchester United

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form for Borussia Dortmund

According to reports, Manchester United are keen on adding to their forward line and see Haaland as a priority signing.

The 20-year old moved to Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg for €20 million, and has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga giants. In 32 appearances in all competitions, Haaland has scored 33 goals.

The Norway international was coached by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, and this link is seen as a crucial factor.

🗣 Lothar Matthaus: "Erling Haaland is regarded at Dortmund like Robert Lewandowski is at Bayern.



"He is not only responsible for the goals but in charge of dragging the team with him.



"He is a leader at the age of 20." pic.twitter.com/JPJ4QTWnxB — Goal (@goal) December 21, 2020

Due to his talent, Manchester United are not the only club linked with the player. Real Madrid and Manchester City are also said to be keeping an eye on the situation, with both clubs having veteran strikers Karim Benzema and Sergio Aguero leading the line.

Manchester United's pursuit of Haaland could be halted by the fact that his agent is Mino Raiola. Raiola is also the agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, and was in the news after making controversial comments about Pogba's stay at the club.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are willing to deal with Raiola due to the fragile relationship.

The Red Devils currently have Anthony Martial leading the line for the club, with veteran striker Edinson Cavani another option. Cavani has performed well with the opportunities given to him, while Martial is yet to find the form which led to him scoring 17 goals in 32 Premier League games last season.

Norwegian Footballer of the Year, Erling Braut Haaland! 🇳🇴



Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/kfbyGBzpoe — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 20, 2020

Erling Haaland is not the only Borussia Dortmund player to have piqued the interest of Manchester United. The club were extremely interested in completing a move for winger Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, but the move failed to materialize.

The England international continues to be linked with the Old Trafford outfit, and the club could renew its interest in the January transfer window.

Also Read: Michael Owen predicts the result for Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion