Michael Owen predicts the result for Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion game to be played tomorrow.

Liverpool host West Bromwich Albion tomorrow at Anfield in the English Premier League, and Owen, in his column for BetVictor, has had his say about what he thinks the result will be.

Michael Owen predicts a Liverpool win

Owen, regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, admitted that it would not be easy for Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion.

"West Brom suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Villa last time out. That was Sam Allardyce's first match as boss and the task doesn't get any easier with a trip to Anfield coming up here."

The 41-year old stated that he could only envisage a comfortable win for Liverpool.

"The champions are in fantastic form. They were purring against Crystal Palace and have really got some momentum going. I just can't see anything other than a comfortable home win in this one."

West Bromwich Albion sit 19th in the league table, and sacked manager Slaven Bilic a few days ago, bringing in the experienced Sam Allardyce.

Liverpool, on the other hand, sit at the top of the league table and are four points ahead of second-placed Leicester City. Jurgen Klopp's side thrashed Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace 7-0 last Saturday, and will be brimming with confidence.

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah sits at the top of the scoring charts, having scored 13 goals in 13 Premier League games. Liverpool are seen as the favourites to retain the league title, and their performances in general have been impressive.

With Manchester City enduring a slow start and Tottenham Hotspur slowing down, Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United could prove to be unlikely title contenders. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are five points behind Liverpool, but have a game in hand.

However, with Liverpool set to face West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and Southampton for their upcoming Premier League games, Klopp's side could establish a solid lead at the top. With the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino doing well in attack, Liverpool's main focus should be on their defensive aspect of the game.

