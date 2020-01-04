Alex Telles price revealed, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi on the move and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 4th January 2020

Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have already been linked with a host of talents around Europe

It came as no surprise that Chelsea would be one of the trendiest teams in the transfer window after their ban was lifted, and just four days in, the Blue transfer mill has already churned out speculative stories surrounding some of the most conspicuous talents across Europe.

With just four wins in 11 fixtures, the apparent cause for concern calls for reinforcements, as the young squad Frank Lampard has blooded since the start of the term is showing clear signs of slowing down. Or perhaps, there needs to be larger quality pumped into the starting XI.

The sales outside the field, besides the transfer money received from Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid leaves Chelsea with a stuffed purse ahead of a crucial transfer period. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell among others have emerged as top targets, but here, we look at the development of transfer stories circumscribing the club in the last 24 hours or so.

Porto left back Alex Telles' price revealed

FC Porto v Newcastle - Pre-Season Friendly

Leicester's reluctance to let go of their first team stars, and Brendan Rodgers' open statement regarding his players meant that Chelsea's pursuit of Ben Chilwell was clearly stalled.

Explosive defender Alex Telles became the centre of attraction as far as an upgrade at left back was concerned, but his hefty price tag of €40 million might put the West Londoners off.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Porto are not ready to listen to any offers under his release clause.

Aston Villa want Michy Batshuayi on loan

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

With Wesley out for the remainder of the season following a dreadful collision with Ben Mee in Aston Villa's win over Burnley, Dean Smith and co. are monitoring Michy Batshuayi's condition at Stamford Bridge, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The forward has been behind Tammy Abraham in the pecking order, and despite an arduous run of fixtures, hasn't started in any of Chelsea's previous three Premier League outings. However, he is determined to fight for his place against Abraham despite having seen just 118 minutes of league football.

Danny Drinkwater set to return to Chelsea after barren Burnley spell

Danny Drinkwater has featured just twice for Burnley since joining in summer

Danny Drinkwater's career in England has spiralled down significantly, and he's now set to return to his parent club after just two appearances for the Clarets since joining in summer. The midfielder was sparingly used last season under Maurizio Sarri, having not been named in the Europa League-winning squad either.

His tumultuous time at Turf Moor, clouded by an incident at a night club in Manchester that injured his ankle, formed just a part of his scarce minutes. Besides, he was nowhere near cementing his place in the starting XI.

Where now, for Danny Drinkwater?

Chelsea will have to wait for Sancho and Werner

Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan: Group F - UEFA Champions League

According to various reports, Chelsea will have to wait till at least this summer to snap up either Jadon Sancho or Timo Werner, or both. The duo have emerged as one of the brightest talents in world football.

The Blues need a winger to replace Willian and Pedro, while competition for Abraham is more than necessary since Lampard doesn't prefer the rest of his strike force.

Morris claims Giroud will only leave if the deal benefits Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Olivier Giroud will only leave the Blues if it doesn't leave them short-staffed, according to assistant head coach Jody Morris.

The striker has featured in just two of the last 17 Premier League games, but Morris feels he is important to the club, adding that the Frenchman has been a serious professional amid lack of playing time.

The former development squad coach claimed, "He still plays for Chelsea. It has got to be for the benefit of the club. We can't just let people walk out the door of the club if that means we're left short somewhere. Sometimes you have to look at the individual as well and if it is beneficial for them to be here or be happy."