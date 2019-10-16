Algeria 3-0 Colombia: Five talking points from the game | International friendly

Algeria scored three goals to see off Colombia in the international friendly.

When Colombia traveled to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on Tuesday to face Algeria for an international friendly, both teams were about to make history. It was the first time that the two sides would face each other in a game of football, and naturally, there was a huge buzz about the game, despite the friendly nature of the tie. Both teams were desperate to end the international break with a victory, after failing to secure a win in their previous game. Algeria drew 1-1 against Congo, while Colombia could only manage a 0-0 draw against Chile.

Interestingly, both teams had an unbeaten record in their last five games. While Algeria had won three of their last five games, Colombia had only one win in their previous five outings. The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions, as such, were the favorites for a win, but Colombia manager Carlos Queiroz was hoping that he had the personnel to see off a spirited Algeria side. The Portuguese named his team accordingly.

Colombia Starting XI: David Ospin: Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, Óscar Murillo, Luis Manuel Orejuela; Mateus Uribe, Yairo Moreno, Jefferson Lerma; Luis Muriel, Alfredo Morelos, Juan Cuadrado.

However, it was Algeria who started the game stronger and the African nation went ahead when Baghdad Bounedjah scored in the 15th minute. Riyad Mahrez doubled Algeria’s lead 5 minutes later and the Africa Cup of Nations champions went into the break with the score 2-0. Mahrez scored his second of the night in the 65th minute and Algeria went on to win the tie 3-0. Here are 5 talking points from the game.

#5 Algeria’s pressing unsettled Colombia

Carlos Queiroz's side was undone by Algeria's initial pressing

Algeria started the game with very high intensity on the field. They closed down the opposition very well and implemented a high press all around the park. It was a tactic that unsettled the Colombia team and made them nervous. Algeria’s relentless pressing caused Colombia to lose possession quite frequently and the South Americans failed to get a foothold on the game.

The African nation, on the other hand, grew in confidence and looked in control. Their tactics finally paid off when Baghdad Bounedjah scored from outside the box and gave his team the lead. It helped Algeria get a firm grip on the game and they never looked back.

Riyad Mahrez (left).

