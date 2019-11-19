Algerian national coach gives his take on Karim Benzema playing for the Desert Foxes

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 13:41 IST SHARE

Karim Benzema

Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi has said that he is more than happy with the strikers at his disposal amidst rumours of Karim Benzema wanting to play for the Desert Foxes.

The 31-year-old recently asked the French FA through his official twitter account to allow him to play for the other countries that he is eligible to play for if the Les Blues were done with him after the France Football Federation president said that the Real Madrid man's time with France was over.

In an interview with DZ Foot (via Diario AS), the Algerian coach presented his view of Benzema in a Desert Fox shirt.

I have players such as (Bagdad) Bounedjah, Islam (Slimani), (Andy) Delort (Hillal) and Soudani. I'm more than happy with the strikers at my disposal".

Also Read: Karim Benzema could face trial over Mathieu Valbuena scandal

Benzema had last played for the Les Blues in 2015 before Didier Deschamps axed the forward following a sex tape scandal involving France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. The striker was accused of blackmailing the Olympiacos player over the sex tape.

However, a big turning point in Benzema's case occurred when one of the extortionists involved in the crime, who had already confessed, told newspapers about the Real Madrid man being a collateral victim of the crime and not a perpetrator.

At this juncture, it seems that the Algerian door has been shut for Benzema but it would be interesting to see how this particular narrative pans out in the upcoming months, especially with the striker firing on all cylinders for his club.

Also Read: Eden Hazard hails his Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema as the best striker in the world