Eden Hazard hails his Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema as the best striker in the world

SD Eibar SAD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Eden Hazard has heaped praise on his Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema and feels the Frenchman is the best striker in the world.

Benzema has been in spectacular form for Los Blancos in the present campaign, netting 11 goals and providing five assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

He netted a brace in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Eibar in La Liga before the ongoing international break.

Hazard, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea over the summer, lauded Benzema, ahead of Belgium's final Euro 2020 Qualifier against Cyprus on Tuesday.

"After having played with him for three or four months, I think he is currently the best striker in the world.

"But besides his role as striker, he makes others better."

Benzema has thrived after being given the responsibility of leading Real Madrid's attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in 2018.

The 31-year-old is currently La Liga's top goalscorer this season with nine strikes to his name.

