Hazard: 'Stronger' Belgium must improve on World Cup showing at Euro 2020

19 Nov 2019

Belgium forward Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard believes Belgium will head to Euro 2020 stronger than ever and must improve on their third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

Roberto Martinez's side have a 100 per cent record after nine games in qualifying for the European Championship and will seek to finish their campaign with a maximum 30 points against Cyprus on Tuesday.

The Red Devils finished third in last year's World Cup and lead the FIFA rankings, and Hazard thinks they are better equipped for their next major tournament.

"We have two years more experience than at the World Cup, two more years with the coach," said Real Madrid star Hazard.

"We know each other better, we have young players … I think we are stronger. We have developed the winning mentality that we didn't have enough at Euro 2016 and the World Cup.

"But if we end up fourth in the European Championship then we will be less strong."

Belgium have already been touted as potential Euro 2020 winners and Hazard says they deserve to be considered in that category.

"We are among the favourites, for sure," added Hazard.

"But we are not alone. France, Italy, Spain, England are also serious opponents."