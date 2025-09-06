Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has claimed that Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is still at the top of his game, but not Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the Argentine should still be starting for the national team, but that is not the case for the Portuguese superstar.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol claimed that Ronaldo relies too heavily on his physical side of the game, which has seen his impact on the pitch diminish. He believes that Messi still does damage with his split-second decisions when under pressure and passes, making him a key part of the team. He said:

"He [Messi] should be [playing] at the World Cup. When you get to the latter stages of the career, when you're 38-39, things do start going [against you] and then you start questioning yourself. But when you have the ability that he has, why would you not have him coming off the bench [at least]?

"I have not heard one person say, 'Messi can't do this' or 'Messi is not doing that now'. Absolutely, [I don't think Cristiano can do many things he did in the past]. They are two completely different footballers. and Ronaldo as great a finisher he is, relies a lot on the physical side of the game. Messi does not rely as much on the physical side of the game. He does his damage in little tight areas, and little split seconds, picking a pass and putting the ball in the net."

Nicol believes that there is no argument against the Argentine sitting out of the FIFA World Cup next year and added:

"Cristiano should not be starting for Portugal. We are not saying that about Lionel Messi. We're not saying Messi shouldn't start for Argentina, so the fact that he is, and he has shown no signs [of decline] in an Argentina jersey, means that he should be there [at the World Cup]. I don't think there's any argument."

Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup next year, and Lionel Messi has announced that he will sit out the final qualifier against Ecuador. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal begin their World Cup qualifiers today, September 6, when they face Armenia at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain the star attractions in world football, having dominated the sport for nearly two decades. The two superstars are in the twilight of their careers and are heading to what could be their final World Cup in 2026.

Messi has repeatedly cast doubts on his chances of making it to the World Cup next year. The Argentine wants to take things one match at a time and is not thinking long-term due to recent injury issues.

Ronaldo has already admitted that he has one eye on the World Cup next year while penning a new deal at Al-Nassr. He claimed that he was looking to maintain fitness, as he wants to be available for the club and also represent Portugal next year.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More