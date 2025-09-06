Chelsea ace Cole Palmer drops 3-word comment as Kobbie Mainoo captions training image as ‘nothing pretty’ amid Manchester United struggles

Chelsea star Cole Palmer dropped a cryptic comment on Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's social media post. Mainoo's future was up in the air throughout the summer transfer window but he was retained at Old Trafford.Mainoo has seemingly fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager's 3-4-3 system does not suit the 20-year-old where he is competing with skipper Bruno Fernandes for a spot.As per GOAL, Mainoo wanted to leave his boyhood club on loan, looking for regular playing time. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to take place next summer, regular minutes are necessary for him to reclaim his spot in the national team.However, the Red Devils did not let him depart and Ruben Amorim introduced him from the bench in the second half against Burnley. He was an unused substitute in their first two league games, although he featured in their embarrassing defeat against Grimsby Town on penalties in the EFL Cup.The technically gifted Manchester United midfielder shared a post on Instagram where he was seen doing his workouts. The caption read:&quot;Nothing pretty&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChelsea star Cole Palmer dropped a comment which left the fans wondering whether he wanted Mainoo to be freed. The 23-year-old commented:&quot;3 my boy&quot;Mainoo was dubbed as the future of Manchester United following his meteoric rise during the last two seasons. He has already made 74 appearances for the Red Devils so far and has also earned 10 caps for England.The midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the past and the Blues also signed Alejandro Garnacho from the Red Devils this summer. Like Mainoo, Garnacho also went out of favor at Old Trafford despite being the shining light for the club over the last few seasons.Former Manchester United hero slams ‘disrespectful’ Garnacho after Chelsea switchFormer Manchester United defender Paul Parker has hit out at Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentina international moved to Stamford Bridge in a reported £40 million deal from Old Trafford this summer.Parker has criticised Garnacho's conduct on and off the pitch and insisted that he only cared about himself. Speaking to My Betting Sites, the former England defender said:&quot;His conduct on and off the pitch was disrespectful. All he wanted to do was score a goal or have a near miss so he could act like Ronaldo. Now he's gone to a club where there’s a lot more ego. He will alienate himself or it’ll be a battle there. United fans backed him when he was going through things both on and off the field. His brother was tweeting things and they backed him and he said nothing. He’s stuck two fingers up at the club that nursed him.&quot;The pundit added:&quot;I wonder how he gets into the Chelsea team. Does he start in a Champions League game or a big game against Arsenal or Liverpool? No. He’s not got great pace, he hasn’t got the technical ability to beat players unless they dive in. Chelsea are just overloading. They’ve given into the supermarket with one trolley and ended up needing two. I wonder how much football he gets there. He will have to take an incredible jump to do well there. It’s so disappointing that a young boy can behave like that. He’s living off a goal against Everton which came off his shin.”Garnacho made 144 appearances during his time at Manchester United, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists. The Chelsea winger has also earned eight caps for Argentina so far and has produced one assist.