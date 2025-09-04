“He’s living off a goal against Everton which came off his shin” - Former Manchester United hero slams ‘disrespectful’ Garnacho after Chelsea switch

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has slammed new Chelsea signing Alejandro Garnacho. He believes that the Argentine's conduct on and off the pitch with the Red Devils was disrespectful, hinting that the winger only cared about getting himself.

Speaking to My Betting Sites, Parker claimed that Garnacho always has the Puskas-winning goal against Everton in his mind, adding that it was the only significant contribution by the winger at Old Trafford. He hit out at the Chelsea signing's brother for his social media activities against Manchester United and said

"His conduct on and off the pitch was disrespectful. All he wanted to do was score a goal or have a near miss so he could act like Ronaldo. Now he's gone to a club where there’s a lot more ego. He will alienate himself or it’ll be a battle there. United fans backed him when he was going through things both on and off the field. His brother was tweeting things and they backed him and he said nothing. He’s stuck two fingers up at the club that nursed him."

Parker went on to question if Garnacho was good enough to get into the starting XI under Enzo Maresca and said:

"I wonder how he gets into the Chelsea team. Does he start in a Champions League game or a big game against Arsenal or Liverpool? No. He’s not got great pace, he hasn’t got the technical ability to beat players unless they dive in. Chelsea are just overloading. They’ve given into the supermarket with one trolley and ended up needing two. I wonder how much football he gets there. He will have to take an incredible jump to do well there. It’s so disappointing that a young boy can behave like that. He’s living off a goal against Everton which came off his shin.”

Paul Parker urged the FIFA Club World Cup champions not to sign Alejandro Garnacho earlier this year. He believes that neither the player nor the club would benefit from the move.

Chelsea signed Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United for £40 million

Alejandro Garnacho's fallout with Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim saw him put on the market by the Red Devils. He was a target for several clubs, including Bayern Munich and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, but the Argentine pushed for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United wanted £50 million for the winger, while the Blues were interested in paying just half of it. Following negotiations, the Argentine moved for £40 million, per the BBC.

Garnacho was the fifth attacking signing made by Enzo Maresca's side in the summer, following Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Estevao (deal agreed in 2024), and Jamie Gittens.

