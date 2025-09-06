“It was painful to see” - Mauricio Pochettino reveals why Lionel Messi struggled during ‘hostile’ PSG stint

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the emotional blow of leaving Barcelona abruptly and the lack of pre-season were the main reasons for Lionel Messi's struggle at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He believes that the hostile atmosphere in France did not help the Argentine adapt to the league as well.
Speaking on the El Cafelito podcast with Josep Pederol, Pochettino said that he enjoyed working with Messi at PSG, but it was painful to see the Argentine struggle. He claimed that the fans were aggressive towards the Barcelona legend during his two seasons in France and said (via GOAL):
“In Leo’s case, it was a very hostile environment in France. He arrived without a pre-season, after a big emotional blow, and it wasn’t easy. At least for me, it was painful to see, because the atmosphere wasn’t favorable to him – it was very aggressive. But I did enjoy having him.”
When questioned if he would be open to managing a team with Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, he said:
“I would go back to a team with Messi, [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar. With the experience I have now, I would definitely have been able to give them more, and I’m sure they too, knowing me better, would have made us a much stronger team.”
Lionel Messi played 34 matches under Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, scoring 11 goals and assisting 16 times. He played 41 matches for the club under Christophe Galtier in the second season, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.
Mauricio Pochettino wants USMNT star to be their Lionel Messi
Mauricio Pochettino was on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast with USMNT legends Landon Donovan and Tim Howard, where he urged Christian Pulisic to step up. He believes that the former Chelsea winger should be their Lionel Messi on the pitch, helping them win matches on his own. He said (via ESPN):
"I think Christian in the last year showed a great quality. He's performing in Europe, also he's performing with the national team. He's a very talented player that can help us to win. You say people compare Lionel Messi with Christian Pulisic. I don't want to be disrespectful to Messi or Pulisic, but I think in this country, Pulisic should be our Messi, because he's an iconic player. The kids on the street for sure if you ask one soccer player in this country, it's Pulisic."
Lionel Messi moved to the United States in 2023, joining Inter Miami after his contract at PSG expired. He is in talks over a new deal, as his contract at the MLS club expires at the end of the 2025 season.