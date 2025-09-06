2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri names 4 players he would want to win award in 2025 based on ‘affection’ and ‘sporting merit’

2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has named four players he believes to be worthy of succeeding him as the recipient of the award this year. The Manchester City midfielder narrowly beat Vinicius Jr to receive the award in 2024, sparking controversial reactions throughout the football world.

Spain international Rodri spoke at a press conference ahead of his country going up against Turkiye in their second 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The midfielder revealed that if he were to base his choice on affection, he hopes one of his Spain teammates Lamine Yamal or Pedri should receive the Ballon d'Or. On sporting merit, however, the 29-year-old admitted that Ousmane Dembele or Vitinha deserves the award.

The Touchline | 𝐓 @TouchlineX 🚨🗣️Rodri: "Ballon d'Or? Out of affection, I would like Lamine or Pedri to win, although if it's based on sporting merits, maybe Ousmane or Vitinha."

He said (via @TouchlineX):

"Ballon d'Or? Out of affection, I would like Lamine or Pedri to win, although if it's based on sporting merits, maybe Ousmane or Vitinha."

This year's Ballon d'Or is set to be contested by forwards Dembele, Yamal, and 28 other players later this month. The winner of the 69th edition of the award will be announced in a gala on September 22nd at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Portugal international Vitinha is a dark horse for the award, as is Barcelona midfielder Pedri, after they both enjoyed a fine season with their respective teams. Vitinha helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to win the treble this year, including a first UEFA Champions League title, and won the UEFA Nations League. Pedri won three domestic titles with his club and was a runner-up at the Nations League earlier this summer.

Ballon d'Or hopeful Dembele set for spell on the sidelines - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain and France star Ousmane Dembele is set to spend time on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury, as per reports. The 27-year-old was taken off in the first half of his country's 2-0 win over Ukraine in their FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Fabrice Hawkins @FabriceHawkins 🚨🔴🔵 Gros coup dur pour le PSG. Ousmane Dembélé va manquer le 1er match de Ligue des champions contre l’Atalanta et le choc face l’OM en Ligue 1. ❗️La durée d’indisponibilité d’Ousmane Dembélé est estimée à environ 6 semaines. Désiré Doué est d’ores et déjà forfait contre

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported that Dembele will spend six weeks on the sidelines due to his injury. The forward will miss a reunion with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on October 1st, as well as multiple games scheduled for after the international break.

Ousmane Dembele, one of the leading names for this year's Ballon d'Or, will be unfit when the winner of the award is announced later this month. The forward scored 33 goals and provided 13 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for his club last season, and has scored four and assisted three this season.

