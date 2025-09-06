“I don’t think he’s going to start every week” - Troy Deeney predicts number of goals and assists Garnacho will get for Chelsea this season

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has predicted that new signing Alejandro Garnacho is going to have a decent season at Chelsea. He expects the Argentine winger to score seven goals and get five assists, as he would not be starting every week.

Chelsea signed Alejandro Garnacho in the final days of the summer transfer window from Manchester United. The Blues paid £40 million to get the Argentine, who was slapped with a £50 million asking price after a fallout with Ruben Amorim at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Speaking on talkSPORT's The Football Exchange, Deeney questioned if Garnacho fits the system Maresca uses at Stamford Bridge. He does not see the winger starting every week and said:

“I’m going to say seven [goals] and five [assists]. I don’t think he’s going to start every week. There’s going to be a lot of growth in him as a Chelsea player. He’d score first as opposed to assist first. Does that fit with what Maresca wants? I’m really not sure.”

Garnacho will be battling Jamie Gittens, Tyrique George, and Pedro Neto for the starting spot on the left side of the attack. The winger had options to move to Bayern Munich or reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, but opted to push for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Alejandro Garnacho explains decision to join Chelsea from Manchester United

New signing Alejandro Garnacho spoke to Chelsea's media team after sealing his move to Stamford Bridge and admitted that he used to follow the side during his time with Atletico Madrid. He claimed that Eden Hazard was his favorite player and an idol during his youth.

The winger went on to speak about his decision to join the Blues and said:

"Chelsea are at the top now, and it’s important to fight for the club like the fans deserve. I watched the Club World Cup, and to join the world champions is special – it means we’re the best team in the world! It’s not common to have played a lot of games at this age, but it has helped me a lot. I’m only 21 and I have a lot of experience from these different types of games, stadiums and moments."

Garnacho was present at Stamford Bridge during the Blues' 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, August 30. However, he was not unveiled by the club, and his debut is now expected to happen against Brentford on Saturday, September 13.

