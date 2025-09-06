“I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out” - Steve McManaman names ‘only awkward’ game for Real Madrid in Champions League group stage

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman believes that the Champions League tie against Kairat will be the only awkward game for Real Madrid in the tournament this season. The LaLiga giants travel to the Ortalyq Stadion on September 30 to face the Almaty-based club in Matchday two of the Champions League group stages.

Speaking to the media, as cited by Madrid Universal, McManaman added that Los Blancos will not be too pleased with the long trip to Kazakhstan in the middle of the season.

“I think, when you look at the teams, you could say the same thing about most of them. Teams have a tough draw in some respects, but there are games they should win,” said McManaman.

He continued:

“Juve at home, Monaco at home, even Olympiacos. The only awkward one is the trip to Almaty. With all due respect, no one wants to travel that far just before a league game. But overall, these are games they should win.”

Real Madrid also face Manchester City and Liverpool in Europe this season, and McManaman believes both games could go either way.

“On paper, City and Liverpool look very tricky, of course, but that’s what the new format is all about: a couple of tough games, a couple of more affordable ones, and some that can go either way,” said McManaman.

He concluded:

“It’s the same for most teams. I actually liked the format last year, so I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out again.”

Real Madrid have enjoyed a good start under Xabi Alonso so far, winning all three games this season.

Real Madrid eyeing Kees Smit

Kees Smit has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have identified Kees Smit as an option to improve their midfield, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch starlet has caught the eye with AZ Alkmaar of late and Los Blancos believe he could be a valuable addition to their squad.

The LaLiga giants have already put chief scout Juni Calafat on the case, and will be monitoring the 19-year-old closely for the rest of the campaign. Smit is under contract with the Eredivisie side until 2028 and is aware of Real Madrid's interest.

Los Blancos are seriously considering a move for the youngster next year, but could face competition from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City in the race. Alkmaar are likely to let the Dutchman leave for around €20m in 2026.

