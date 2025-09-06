  • home icon
  • “I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out” - Steve McManaman names ‘only awkward’ game for Real Madrid in Champions League group stage

“I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out” - Steve McManaman names ‘only awkward’ game for Real Madrid in Champions League group stage

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Sep 06, 2025 10:17 GMT
Steve McManaman believes Real Madrid won
Steve McManaman believes Real Madrid won't be looking forward to one Champions League game

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman believes that the Champions League tie against Kairat will be the only awkward game for Real Madrid in the tournament this season. The LaLiga giants travel to the Ortalyq Stadion on September 30 to face the Almaty-based club in Matchday two of the Champions League group stages.

Speaking to the media, as cited by Madrid Universal, McManaman added that Los Blancos will not be too pleased with the long trip to Kazakhstan in the middle of the season.

“I think, when you look at the teams, you could say the same thing about most of them. Teams have a tough draw in some respects, but there are games they should win,” said McManaman.
He continued:

“Juve at home, Monaco at home, even Olympiacos. The only awkward one is the trip to Almaty. With all due respect, no one wants to travel that far just before a league game. But overall, these are games they should win.”

Real Madrid also face Manchester City and Liverpool in Europe this season, and McManaman believes both games could go either way.

“On paper, City and Liverpool look very tricky, of course, but that’s what the new format is all about: a couple of tough games, a couple of more affordable ones, and some that can go either way,” said McManaman.

He concluded:

“It’s the same for most teams. I actually liked the format last year, so I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out again.”
Real Madrid have enjoyed a good start under Xabi Alonso so far, winning all three games this season.

Real Madrid eyeing Kees Smit

Kees Smit has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu
Kees Smit has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have identified Kees Smit as an option to improve their midfield, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch starlet has caught the eye with AZ Alkmaar of late and Los Blancos believe he could be a valuable addition to their squad.

The LaLiga giants have already put chief scout Juni Calafat on the case, and will be monitoring the 19-year-old closely for the rest of the campaign. Smit is under contract with the Eredivisie side until 2028 and is aware of Real Madrid's interest.

Los Blancos are seriously considering a move for the youngster next year, but could face competition from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City in the race. Alkmaar are likely to let the Dutchman leave for around €20m in 2026.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written nearly 10000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 21 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

