Arsenal face risk of Viktor Gyokeres missing games as Sweden striker gets summoned by court as witness for alleged case involving criminal gangs

Arsenal face the risk of their star striker Viktor Gyokeres missing games in the near future after being summoned by the court. As reported by The Mirror, the Sweden international has been called to testify in a legal case involving criminal gangs.

The centre forward joined the Gunners this summer in a reported £63.7 million deal from Sporting CP this summer. The 27-year-old has scored twice in three games for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season.

However, the north London giants could now miss their star striker in 2026 as he has been dragged into a court case in Stockholm. Hasan Cetinkaya, who represents the striker, has filed a lawsuit for gross defamation against two publications in Sweden.

The two publications named Fotboll Sthlm and Expressen alleged that Cetinkaya and his agency, HCM Sports Management, had ties to criminal gangs. The agent has dismissed the reports and has escalated the matter to the Stockholm District Court.

Gyokeres has not been accused of any crime and has been summoned as a witness to testify in court. Cetinkaya’s lawyer, Joakim Lundqvist, has submitted a file stating that the Arsenal striker agreed to become a witness. The lawyer said:

“He has been called as a witness to be heard in the case regarding the circumstances described in the evidence.”

The litigation was filed after a shooting incident in the Stockholm suburb of Huddinge in August. Shots were fired at the home of a relative of one of Gyokeres’ representatives, but no one was injured.

The Arsenal striker is currently on international duty with Sweden and started in their 2-2 draw against Slovenia on Friday, September 5. They will take on Kosovo in the World Cup qualifiers next on Monday, September 8.

Former Arsenal star hails the Gunners' new signing as a 'game changer'

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn has hailed the Gunners' new signing Eberechi Eze. The former left-back believes Eze is a player who can change a game on his own and comes with a winning mentality. He told EPL Index:

“He is a game changer, he is a player who lights up the stadium, he gets fans off their seat. This is a great signing for Arsenal, to further Strengthen what is already a packed squad of highly talented footballers.”

Winterburn added:

“It’s very exciting wear the number 10 as well which is famous for Bergkamp and Eze can show his skills on the pitch which we are all excited to see after the international break. This is what you need to complete in all competitions and Eze brings a winning mentality to the team, having won the FA Cup.”

Arsenal released Eze from their academy at the age of 13 and have now splashed £67.5 million for his signature. The attacking midfielder made a name for himself at QPR and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Eze spent five seasons at Crystal Palace and helped them win the FA Cup last season and the FA Community Shield this season. He made 169 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 40 goals and producing 28 assists.

