John Obi Mikel claims former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard did not like to 'train hard' during their time at Stamford Bridge

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 14:34 IST SHARE

SD Eibar SAD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Trabzonspor midfielder John Obi Mikel has questioned former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard's work ethic during their time together at the west London club but insists that the Belgian remains an incredible talent on the pitch.

Obi Mikel says Hazard waited for his teammates to finish training sessions

Mikel played together with Hazard for five years in the course of his eleven-season stint at Chelsea. He left the London giants for Chinese outfit, Tianjin TEDA, in 2017 before making his Premier League return with Middlesbrough two years later. The Nigerian now plies his trade for Turkish club, Trabzonspor, after making a free transfer in July 2019.

Meanwhile, Hazard completed his dream move to Real Madrid over the summer after helping the Blues to the Europa League title at the end of the previous season.

Speaking to beIN Sports Turkey, Mikel revealed that Hazard was not the hardest worker during their training sessions at Chelsea, but always proved himself to be the best player in official matches.

He said via Dutch outlet Voetbalzone, "Hazard has an incredible amount of talent. Maybe not as much as Lionel Messi, but he can do anything he wants with the ball."

"He didn't like to train hard. While we were training, he stood by waiting for us to finish. But on Sundays, he was always the main man [for Chelsea], that was incredible."

Hazard has endured a mixed start to his new venture at Real Madrid and has so far tallied only one goal in eleven games for the club.