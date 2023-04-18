Alkmaar vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20, 2023

Alkmaar entertain Anderlecht at the AFAS Stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal second leg on Thursday (April 20).

The first leg in Belgium last week ended in a 2-0 win for Anderlecht, thanks to goals from Michael Amir Murillo and Majeed Ashimeru. A two-goal cushion puts them in pole position to reach the last four of a UEFA competition for the first time in 33 years.

Alkmaar, meanwhile, snapped their four-game winless Eredivisie run on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Fortuna Sittard. Jens Odgaard, Milos Kerkez and Vangelis Pavlidis were on the scoresheet.

Anderlecht saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, as they fell to a 5-2 defeat at leaders Genk. Islam Slimani and Anders Dreyer scored consolation goals in either half.

Alkmaar vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off three times across competitions, with Alkmaar leading 2-1.

The three meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Alkmaar have a 100% record at home in the Conference League.

The hosts have failed to score in two of nine Conference League games this season.

Alkmaar have conceded at least once in three of their last four home games across competitions, while Anderlecht have kept clean sheets in three of their last four away outings.

Eight of Anderlecht's last nine games across competitions have produced under 2.5 goals.

Alkmaar vs Anderlecht Prediction

Alkmaar have just one win in five games. They returned to winning ways in their previous outing at Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.

They need to overturn a two-goal deficit, which is possible, as they have a 100% record at home in the competition, having scored at least twice in four games.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven games across competitions. They have seen over 2.5 goals in one of their four away games in the competition.

Considering Alkmaar's solid home form in the competition, a defeat seems unlikely. As Anderlecht have an aggregate lead, they're likely to play for a draw, resulting in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Alkmaar 1-1 Anderlecht

Alkmaar vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score or assist any time - Yes

