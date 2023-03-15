Alkmaar vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

Alkmaar will welcome Lazio to the AFAS Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 on Thursday.

Alkmaar recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg in Rome last week. Pedro gave Lazio the lead in the 18th minute but Alkmaar equalized through Vangelis Pavlidis and went ahead via Milos Kerkez's second-half strike.

The hosts continued their winning run in the Eredivisie as they recorded a 1-0 win over Groningen on Saturday. Lazio were held to a goalless draw by Bologna in Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts have a narrow one-goal advantage and will be looking to seal the deal with a win in this home leg.

Alkmaar vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time.

Alkmaar recorded a 2-1 away win in the first leg and Lazio will be looking to return the favor in this match.

The hosts have recorded four wins in a row, keeping two clean sheets in that period. Lazio have picked up just two wins in their last four games but have kept three clean sheets in that period.

Alkmaar had a 100% record at home in the group stage of the Conference League, with nine of their 12 group stage goals coming at home.

Lazio, on the other hand, were winless in their travels in the group stage of the Europa League, failing to score in two of their three away games.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets in that period.

10 of Lazio's last 11 games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. Alkmaar, on the other hand, have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last seven games.

Alkmaar vs Lazio Prediction

Alkmaar have looked solid in their recent games, winning four in a row. They have also won three games in a row at home, keeping two clean sheets. They have not lost a game at home in the Conference League (including qualifiers) and should be able to produce a strong display.

The Biancocelesti have struggled to score in recent games. Maurizio Sarri fielded an almost full-strength squad for the Serie A clash against Bologna and the players might be a bit tired.

With that in mind and also taking into consideration Alkmaar's home form, we expect the game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Alkmaar 1-1 Lazio

Alkmaar vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw (Alkmaar to progress on aggregate)

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score or assist any time - Yes

