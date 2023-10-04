Alkmaar vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023

Alkmaar will entertain Legia Warsaw at the AFAS Stadion in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts fell to a 4-3 away loss in their campaign opener to Zrinjski. In what was nothing less than a debacle, they gave away a three-goal lead in the second half, conceding four goals in just 33 minutes.

The visitors were also involved in a high-scoring match in their campaign opener, recording a 3-2 home win over Aston Villa. Ernest Muçi scored a brace, including the match-winner in the 51st minute to help his team to a memorable win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their three games since their campaign opener and recorded a 4-0 home win over Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Jordy Clasie, Vangelis Pavlidis, and Tiago Dantas were on the scoresheet while one goal came courtesy of Dimitrios Siovas' own goal.

The visitors suffered just their second defeat of the season on Sunday, falling to a 2-0 away loss to Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Ekstraklasa on Sunday.

Alkmaar vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts are unbeaten in their three meetings against Polish opponents, recording one win and drawing two games.

The visitors have locked horns against Dutch teams 10 times in all competitions. They have just two wins in these games while suffering six defeats and drawing two games.

At home, Alkmaar have suffered just one defeat in the Europa Conference League in 15 games, recording 12 wins.

Legia Warsaw have suffered just one defeat in their seven games in the Conference League, though six of them came in the qualifying campaign earlier this season.

At home, the Dutch side are unbeaten across all competitions this season, recording four wins in six games.

Alkmaar vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

De Kaasboeren have appeared in both editions of the Conference League, making it to the semi-finals last season, suffering a defeat to eventual champions West Ham United. Their experience will come in handy in this match.

The Legionaries have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their three away games in the Conference League qualifiers, recording just one win.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in four of their last six games across all competitions and, considering their home record in the competition, we expect AZ Alkmaar to eke out a narrow win in what should be a high-scoring match.

Prediction: Alkmaar 3-2 Legia Warsaw

Alkmaar vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alkmaar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score or assist any time - Yes