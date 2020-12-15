All-action Fulham show how Liverpool can be nullified in impressive draw

For the very first time this season, it is fair to say Liverpool were lucky to walk away with a draw following their game against Fulham on Sunday.

The Reds went into the game with an opportunity to move ahead of Tottenham on the Premier League table after Jose Mourinho’s side drew with Crystal Palace earlier in the day. However, Liverpool followed suit and ended up dropping points.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was matched for energy and intensity by Fulham, who ensured the Reds had no breathing space throughout the 90 minutes. This is a side that many teams have struggled to contain but Fulham made them look ordinary.

The Cottagers looked very sharp on the night and rarely put a foot wrong. They won all the second balls and were always quick to neutralise any attack started by the defending champions.

Scott Parker has been under enormous pressure following Fulham’s slow start to the season, but the former midfielder demonstrated on Sunday that he’s the right man for the job. By holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw, he also showed other teams how the Reds can be nullified.

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool HT:



Bobby Decordova-Reid's superb strike separates the side with Alisson making some big saves. pic.twitter.com/cBV4ZGUXAF — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 13, 2020

Fulham's intensity nullified Liverpool's usual game plan

The intensity and energy with which Fulham played ensured Liverpool did not have enough time and space to play their own game. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were completely marked out, while Roberto Firmino was constantly forced to drop deep to get a hold of the ball.

Liverpool have mastered the art of playing through their attacking full-backs and despite the returns of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, Fulham gave the attacking pair no chance on the flanks.

In the end, the Reds were forced to adopt long balls and crosses into the box, which wasn’t fruitful considering how short their attackers are. Parker mapped out a plan to stop Liverpool from playing out wide.

Advertisement

With that, he virtually stopped the Reds from their usual game. In fact, the Cottagers were unlucky not to have won the game, with Bobby Decordova-Reid’s first-half strike almost earning them all three points. However, Salah struck from the penalty spot late on to pull Liverpool level.

Liverpool have now conceded more Premier League goals on Sunday (9) than on Saturday (8) so far this season.



Maybe those 12.30pm kick-offs weren't that bad. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AJN08srkR1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 13, 2020

"First 30 minutes were just not good. We could have lost the game in that period,” Klopp admitted to Sky Sports in the aftermath of the game.

"When you look at the results we saw yesterday, all the teams that played Champions League had a tough one this weekend. In all leagues, it was crazy.”

Liverpool have now won just two of their last six games in all competitions and were badly exposed on Sunday against Fulham.

Perhaps not all teams can play with the intensity that Parker’s side exhibited, but any side that manages to replicate the game plan will definitely trouble the Reds. Leeds United showed the way a few weeks ago and now Fulham have also shown that Liverpool can be nullified by a side that plays with the right intensity.