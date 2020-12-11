Fulham vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham are set to play hosts to Liverpool at Craven Cottage on Sunday in their next English Premier League game.

Fulham come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Manchester City last Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

First-half goals from England international Raheem Sterling and Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne sealed the win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

We kept going until the end, but it's defeat here for the Whites.#MCIFUL pic.twitter.com/3WGrbtDR9w — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 5, 2020

Liverpool, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Danish side Midtjylland on Wednesday in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game.

An early first-half goal from star attacker Mohamed Salah for Liverpool was cancelled out by a penalty from Danish centre-back Alexander Scholz in the second half.

Fulham vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost four and drawn two.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019, with Liverpool beating Fulham 2-1. Goals from Senegal international Sadio Mane and veteran midfielder James Milner secured the win for Liverpool.

Netherlands international Ryan Babel, now at Galatasaray, scored the goal for Fulham.

Fulham form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-W-L

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-D-W

Fulham vs Liverpool Team News

Fulham manager Scott Parker will be unable to call upon the services of Netherlands internationals Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete, with both defenders out injured.

Injured: Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Liverpool have a few injury concerns. Key centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out with long-term injuries. Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Spain international Thiago Alcantara, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner are all out.

Injured: Joe Gomez, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Antonee Robinson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Advertisement

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Fulham vs Liverpool Prediction

Fulham sit 17th in the league table, but have found some form in recent weeks. They have won two of their last five games, with players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa having impressed in the midfield for their side.

Liverpool, on the other hand, sit second in the league table, behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. They may be missing key defensive personnel, but Jurgen Klopp seems to have found a way to utilize youngsters and Fabinho to form a solid backline.

Liverpool will be the favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Fulham 0-3 Liverpool

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Lionel Messi rivalry