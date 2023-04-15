“All the basic parts of football - to fight, to run - we were short” – Frank Lampard issues damning Chelsea verdict after Brighton loss

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard has shared his thoughts on their 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the Premier League on April 15.

The Blues started strong with an early lead in Lampard's first home game since taking the reins, but Brighton clawed their way back with a vengeance. Conor Gallagher gave the hosts the lead in the 13th minute.

However, the Seagulls leveled the scoreline just before half-time with a powerful strike from Danny Welbeck. Julio Enciso sealed their victory in the 69th minute with a brilliant winner.

A humble Lampard confessed that his squad could have lost by an even wider margin. He pointed to Chelsea's inability to execute even the most rudimentary aspects of the game during this six-match winless streak.

Speaking to the press (via GOAL), the manager said:

"I'm disappointed on every level. The better team won. They could have won by more. They played like a team. They've been together a long time. Not good enough. All the basic parts of football - to fight, to run - we were short on. Not a question of commitment as such. We have a big game on Tuesday [against Real Madrid]. There's no point being too down but we have to understand why today went the way it did."

Since Lampard's return, Chelsea have plummeted to new depths, losing all three fixtures under his supervision. The west London side languish in the 11th position of the Premier League, a staggering 17 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Desperate to salvage their season, the Blues will face the ultimate test as they confront Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (April 18). They face a daunting 2-0 deficit from the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Lampard's men must dig deep to rediscover their form and keep their European dreams alive. However, based on their recent performances, the odds seem stacked against them.

Potter's magic: De Zerbi praises former Brighton manager following Chelsea triumph

Roberto De Zerbi couldn't help but shower former Brighton manager Graham Potter with praise after their stunning victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Seagulls' sensation, Julio Enciso, unleashed a jaw-dropping long-range missile, snatching all three points. Their win further tarnished Frank Lampard's dismal record as the Blues' caretaker manager.

De Zerbi, meanwhile, expressed his admiration for the former Blues and Brighton manager, explaining (via Football London):

"I have to say thanks to Graham Potter because I found a very great and strong team and I am now trying to give my idea."

Potter left Brighton to join Chelsea in September earlier this season. He was, however, recently sacked by a string of poor results. Brighton, meanwhile, are seventh in the league table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

