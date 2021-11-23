All eyes on Michael Carrick as he takes charge of first Manchester United game against Villarreal

It has been a very difficult last few days for Manchester United and its fans. While the club’s hierarchy was reluctant to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the poor results simply left them with no choice.

The Norwegian manager was finally relieved of his post on Monday following yet another disappointing defeat to Watford at the weekend.

The Red Devils, as they’ve played all season, looked disjointed and were easily taken apart by the Hornets. With Solskjaer gone, Michael Carrick has been put in charge on an interim basis.

The former England midfielder served as Solskjaer’s assistant but now has the chance to forge his own path and it all begins on Tuesday against Villarreal.

Frail Mancheser United visit Villarreal

Manchester United will go into the game against Villarreal knowing very well that their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages are slim.

Carrick’s side is currently level on points with the Spanish side, with Atalanta just two points behind. Group F remains an open group and anything can still happen.

That said, though, the Reds are currently on a rough patch, having won just one of their last five games in all competitions. Their form, therefore, should offer hope for Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine nearly snatched a draw when they visited Old Trafford two months ago and now playing at home, they could deepen the woes of this Manchester United team.

Carrick's audition begins

All eyes will be on Carrick as he takes charge of his first game as interim boss of Manchester United. The 40-year-old has already stated that he has his own idea of how the team should play.

However, it is very hard to not lump him in the same boat as the departed Solskjaer. He was on the Norwegian's side for almost three years and his impact was minimal.

"The club has been my life for an awful long time. I'm prepared to do it for however long it takes, whether it's one game, two games, or a little stretch longer than that. Right now, I'm not too sure. That's not something that's on my mind," Carrick said at a press conference, as quoted by Goal.

"The game is not much further away. All I have been thinking about is the game. Not looked past that, big game on the weekend but we will address whenever we need to.

"As long as club want me I will give my best. To be honest that is not something for me to get involved in right now."

The game against Villarreal will be a huge test, but it also presents an opportunity for Carrick to show if he deserves any role at all at the club.

It can be as the next manager or being retained as assistant of the next substantive manager that arrives.

The audition begins.

