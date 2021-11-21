Twitter explodes as Manchester United decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United are preparing to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Solskjaer has been walking on thin ice ever since Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to fierce-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. However, defeats to Manchester City and Watford might have sealed the fate for the 48-year-old Norwegian.
Football fans took to Twitter to react to the news, which is expected to be official soon in the coming hours. Solskjaer's sacking has received a mixed response from Manchester United fans. Some fans were saddened to see the club icon leave the club, while others were pleased to see the 48-year-old get the sack.
Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis following the departure of Jose Mourinho back in 2018. However, the former Cardiff City boss' appointment was made permanent following a revival in form.
Solskjaer failed to win a single trophy as Manchester United manager. The closest he came was last season when United were beaten by Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final.
As things stand, the former midfield duo of Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick are ready to take charge as interim managers until a permanent appointment is made.
Various names have been linked as potential replacements for Solskjaer. These include the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino.
Manchester United have fallen out of title contention under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United were deemed one of the favorites for the Premier League title after an impressive summer transfer window. The Red Devils signed big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in order to compete on all fronts.
Despite their star-studded squad, Manchester United have fallen out of title contention under Solskjaer. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the standings, having picked up just 17 points from their first 12 games. Manchester United are currently 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.
Solskjaer's side are going through a rough patch and time has seemingly run out for the Norwegian, as the Red Devils have picked up just one win from their last seven league matches. This included defeats against Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.
Things are not going to get any easier when the new manager takes charge of Manchester United, as the Red Devils are scheduled to face Chelsea and Arsenal in their next two Premier League games.
