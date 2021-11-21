Twitter explodes as Manchester United decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United are preparing to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Solskjaer has been walking on thin ice ever since Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to fierce-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. However, defeats to Manchester City and Watford might have sealed the fate for the 48-year-old Norwegian.

Football fans took to Twitter to react to the news, which is expected to be official soon in the coming hours. Solskjaer's sacking has received a mixed response from Manchester United fans. Some fans were saddened to see the club icon leave the club, while others were pleased to see the 48-year-old get the sack.

Here are some of the best tweets from United and football fans in general:

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Official statement in place, mutual agreement reached to respect Ole and part ways.



Fletcher-Carrick now ready as interim solution if no instant solution is found. Manchester United board decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been also approved by Glazer. It's over. 🔴 #MUFC

Paddy Power @paddypower The more you see Leicester, devoid of ideas and getting totally outplayed here by Chelsea, the more it seems like Brendan Rodgers could be the perfect replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The more you see Leicester, devoid of ideas and getting totally outplayed here by Chelsea, the more it seems like Brendan Rodgers could be the perfect replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan I’d say ‘Taxi for Solskjaer’ but he wouldn’t know where to direct it. I’d say ‘Taxi for Solskjaer’ but he wouldn’t know where to direct it.

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ Solskjaer would have been sacked three times by Watford during this half alone. Solskjaer would have been sacked three times by Watford during this half alone.

Dwij @MagicalMcsauce

#OGS Cussed his management style, cussed his team selections almost every game , but now that the news of him gone has settled down in my mind, literally feeling teary eyed and sad for the man. Very strange feeling 😢🥺 Cussed his management style, cussed his team selections almost every game , but now that the news of him gone has settled down in my mind, literally feeling teary eyed and sad for the man. Very strange feeling 😢🥺#OGS

Sailesh @SaileshSRB Wanted ole to succeed really badly but it didn’t happen, he will always be a legend❤️❤️ Wanted ole to succeed really badly but it didn’t happen, he will always be a legend❤️❤️

jane🧣 @czimamirrorball it was a tough journey, but thank you for your service, ole. you will always be a man united legend. 💖 it was a tough journey, but thank you for your service, ole. you will always be a man united legend. 💖

Helen @helen__ehi Thank you OGS❤️❤️ Thank you OGS❤️❤️

Simply Joey @Joe_Domani They are willing to sack Ole but leave Carrick and Fletcher? They are willing to sack Ole but leave Carrick and Fletcher?

Ram @GA010D Ole is a nice guy but he is no where near to managing a club like @ManUtd . It's time to sack this guy and bring back things to order. Ole is a nice guy but he is no where near to managing a club like @ManUtd . It's time to sack this guy and bring back things to order.

Bryan @Bryanlinggaa

#respectole @FabrizioRomano he is a good guy and a united fans as well.. respect him for what he's done here and wish him the best for the future.. @FabrizioRomano he is a good guy and a united fans as well.. respect him for what he's done here and wish him the best for the future..#respectole

lakshya nayyar @oyelakshya @FabrizioRomano It breaks my heart . But it is what it is ❤️ @FabrizioRomano It breaks my heart . But it is what it is ❤️

Rants @rantsnbants No Pogba, Martial or Fred! Who will they scapegoat today? 🤣 #OleOut No Pogba, Martial or Fred! Who will they scapegoat today? 🤣 #OleOut

Kenyan Gunner @kenyanAtArsenal Sincerely speaking, Manchester United will sack Ole to have Fletcher at the wheel?

This will be fun Sincerely speaking, Manchester United will sack Ole to have Fletcher at the wheel?This will be fun

official Argwins✨ @Trapkidke4 I knew in the end Donny will stay and Ole will leave was just here waiting....But in the end Ole favorites gave him the sack .... I knew in the end Donny will stay and Ole will leave was just here waiting....But in the end Ole favorites gave him the sack ....

danny williams @Dan_wills86 Time for Ole to go, you can't not sack him after that. Will always he a united legend regardless Time for Ole to go, you can't not sack him after that. Will always he a united legend regardless

Footballoholic @Bibhup_T It genuinely pains me to see Ole go like this. Things should never have got to this point. Forever a Manchester United Legend. You are my Solskjaer ❤️ #20legend It genuinely pains me to see Ole go like this. Things should never have got to this point. Forever a Manchester United Legend. You are my Solskjaer ❤️ #20legend

Karthik Shyamsundar @MrKartShyam For that first mad run.

For Paris.

For lifting spirits.

For the cup runs.

For a record away run.

For restoring the academy.

For rebuilding the squad.



For making me the happiest I've been since Fergie.



Thank you Ole.

And NEVER forget...



🎶You are my Solskjaer...🎶

For that first mad run.
For Paris.
For lifting spirits.
For the cup runs.
For a record away run.
For restoring the academy.
For rebuilding the squad.
For making me the happiest I've been since Fergie.
Thank you Ole.
And NEVER forget...
🎶You are my Solskjaer...🎶
2️⃣0️⃣ 🇳🇴🇾🇪❤️

PointGod🔰➐ #GlazersOut @Point_God_11_

Watford: "We only have 2 wins in 10, how will we cope vs Man Utd?"
Ranieri: "That's where Ole comes in" #OleOut

Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis following the departure of Jose Mourinho back in 2018. However, the former Cardiff City boss' appointment was made permanent following a revival in form.

Solskjaer failed to win a single trophy as Manchester United manager. The closest he came was last season when United were beaten by Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final.

As things stand, the former midfield duo of Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick are ready to take charge as interim managers until a permanent appointment is made.

Various names have been linked as potential replacements for Solskjaer. These include the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United have fallen out of title contention under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United were deemed one of the favorites for the Premier League title after an impressive summer transfer window. The Red Devils signed big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in order to compete on all fronts.

Despite their star-studded squad, Manchester United have fallen out of title contention under Solskjaer. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the standings, having picked up just 17 points from their first 12 games. Manchester United are currently 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Solskjaer's side are going through a rough patch and time has seemingly run out for the Norwegian, as the Red Devils have picked up just one win from their last seven league matches. This included defeats against Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

Things are not going to get any easier when the new manager takes charge of Manchester United, as the Red Devils are scheduled to face Chelsea and Arsenal in their next two Premier League games.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United have won just ONE of their last seven Premier League matches 😳 Man United have won just ONE of their last seven Premier League matches 😳 https://t.co/Bg9XsjXg8C

