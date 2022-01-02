“All these great players did it” – Paul Ince urges Manchester United star to add ‘something that’s always been missing from his game’ to be very good

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has outlined goal-scoring as the area Scott McTominay needs to improve to be successful for the club.

McTominay has started all the domestic fixtures for Manchester United since Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager in November. He was on the scoresheet in their 3-1 win against Burnley in midweek. He could have added a second in the 35th minute when he hit the post and the ball fell to Cristiano Ronaldo to score.

The Scottish midfielder has been one of the most consistent players in the Manchester United squad this season.

Paul Ince claimed that McTominay’s role in a double pivot has allowed him to venture forward more. He said:

"I think with Fred because they’re kind of playing two holding, you had [Paul] Pogba, [Bruno] Fernandes and he wasn’t really allowed to venture forward and that was always the problem for Ole; whether he played one holding with two forward [or vice-versa]. I think you saw the experience of [Nemanja] Matic who has played there all his career and knows that holding position role and that allows him to venture forward."

Ince also claimed that McTominay needs to add goals in order to be successful at the club. He added:

"You’ve got to do that as a Manchester United player, Scholesey did it, Keaney did it, Robson did it. All these great players did it and I think that’s something that’s always been missing from his game. People say he’s still young but he’s 25, 26 now, he should know what type of player he wants to be. If he can add goals like he did today then he can be a very, very good player for United."

Manchester United need midfielders despite improved form of Scott McTominay and Fred

Manchester United have long been linked with defensive midfielders. West Ham United’s Declan Rice is reportedly a long-term priority. Meanwhile, the likes of Amadou Haidara and Rubin Neves have also been consistently linked in recent months. The squad has no dearth of central midfielders but none of them are capable of playing in a single pivot independently.

Nemanja Matic is in the twilight of his career and cannot consistently start in the Premier League. Both Fred and McTominay look capable only in a double pivot. The two have often been called out due to their inconsistent form. They provide active defensive cover without necessarily adding creativity to Manchester United’s midfield.

Bruno Fernandes has been used as a number 10. Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek both don't have the defensive discipline to play as holding midfielders. Both have been linked with moves away which gives a rather unsettled look to United’s midfield.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Red Devils have more than enough players capable of playing in the middle of the pitch. However, the need for a long-term defensive midfielder has persisted for multiple seasons. Manchester United will be looking to sort that out in January. They will also have a right-back and a long-term striker on their wishlist for the summer.

Edited by Aditya Singh