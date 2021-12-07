"He does two or three men’s work" – Paul Ince urges Manchester United to sign someone like 'unbelievable' Chelsea star

Paul Ince has expressed his desire for Manchester United to sign a player with N'Golo Kante's skill set. The legend noted the French midfielder's brilliant workrate, arguing that the Red Devils needed two players like the Chelsea star. Speaking on YouTube channel The United Stand, Ince said:

"You look at the likes of Kante at Chelsea, he does two or three men’s work in midfield, the ground that he covers is unbelievable. And that’s the type of player we (Manchester United) need. We need two of those players, not just one, we need two.”

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 💪 N'Golo Kante won possession in the midfield third 1⃣2⃣ times in @ChelseaFC 's 1-1 draw with Southampton; No player has done so more in a Premier League match this season 💪 N'Golo Kante won possession in the midfield third 1⃣2⃣ times in @ChelseaFC's 1-1 draw with Southampton; No player has done so more in a Premier League match this season https://t.co/l5RHhSLAtu

Although Kante has been plagued by injuries of late, there are very few players who can replicate what he does on the field. The star is notably Chelsea’s world-class dynamo—running tirelessly, defending, tackling, intercepting passes, playing key passes and also scoring occasionally.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 121 - N'Golo Kanté has made more tackles than any other player in the Premier League this season. Tenacity. 121 - N'Golo Kanté has made more tackles than any other player in the Premier League this season. Tenacity.

Chelsea's midfield has recently looked less convincing in the absence of their battery in the middle of the park. The Blues also lost to West Ham on Saturday in a thrilling 3-2 encounter which took them down to third place in the Premier League.

Manchester United's midfield currently lacks a player with Kante’s dynamism. Paul Pogba was expected to be that player for the Red Devils, but Kante's French compatriot has been unable to recreate his international form.

I don't think Pogba will sign new contract with Manchester United: Paul Ince

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Paul Ince also shared his opinion on Paul Pogba's contract situation with Manchester United. The former Juventus star has held off signing a new deal for months, and he could potentially leave the club as a free agent.

Ince believes United could have kept the star if they had brought in a permanent manager:

"If United got someone like Pochettino in now, on a long-term contract, then he says to Paul Pogba, 'Listen Paul, you're part of my plan and I’m playing you like this,' Pogba might start thinking about signing a new contract. We've got Ralf Rangnick in and he can say the same thing, but Pogba’s going to say, 'In four months' time you might not be here, and whoever comes in might not fancy me,' so this is the problems we have with players."

When asked if the Manchester United midfield maestro would commit to a new deal, Paul Ince responded with pessimism:

"I don’t think he'll sign; I don't think he'll sign whoever the manager is, that's my honest opinion.

Manchester United's next test will be to host Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday night (December 8).

