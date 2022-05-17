“All part of his master plan”, “sleeper agent” – Rivals fans hilariously react to performance from 24-year-old Arsenal star after 2-0 defeat to Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur fans have made jokes at Arsenal's expense as the Gunners faltered in the top-four race following a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Monday, May 16.

Ben White had a night to forget having made his return to the Gunners' starting XI. He was out with an Achilles injury, missing his side's previous three games.

Newcastle's attack caused the Englishman problems all night and he would kickstart their romp to victory through an unfortunate own goal.

In the 55th minute, following an astute cross from the dangerous Joelinton, the ball went agonizingly past Aaron Ramsdale after coming off of Callum Wilson and White. Arsenal's January transfer target Bruno Guimaraes would then put the game beyond the Gunners in the 85th minute.

This means Mikel Arteta's side now need somewhat of a miracle to occur on the final day of the season.

Tottenham face the already relegated Norwich City, who are rock bottom and have only won seven games this season. The Gunners face an Everton side embroiled in a relegation battle and need to win and hope Spurs lose.

A Spurs draw and an Arsenal win would mean that the latter will need to overturn a 14-goal deficit.

Here are some reactions on Twitter from the Lilywhites faithful who have berated White's unfortunate contribution to the Gunners' top-four collapse:

Defeat to Newcastle perhaps proves Arsenal were punching above their weight

A night to forget for the Gunners

Premier League legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have called the Gunners' demoralizing defeat to Newcastle problematic.

Arsenal were in pole position to finish in the top four ahead of their clash with Tottenham on May 12. Arteta's side sat in fourth, leading Spurs by a point. But they were thrashed 3-0 in the north London derby.

That has been the turning point in the top-four tussle between the two London rivals.

Carragher had sharp words for what the Newcastle defeat meant for Arteta's men, saying on Sky Sports:

"I think that is a massive problem (No Champions League football) not just this season, I think it's a huge problem for Mikel Arteta and this Arsenal team going forward. Europa League football next season... they had a big opportunity this season with no European football."

Neville then claimed that the defeat was a wake-up call as to where they were as a team, saying:

"I never fully trusted them to get into the top four. I thought they would come out second-half (against Newcastle) and respond after a poor first-half."

"It tell us where there at, they got schooled on Thursday at Tottenham. That will cause them a huge problem, Tottenham getting into the Champions League."

Spurs are now two points ahead of Arsenal with the final matchday to go. They are in pole position to confirm their Champions League qualification and it may be one of Antonio Conte's greatest feats yet.

