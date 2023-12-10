"All over the place" - Pundit slams Liverpool attacker for his sub-par display in 2-1 Crystal Palace win 

Former Chelsea striker-turned-television pundit Tony Cascarino has hit out at Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez. The Uruguay international has not found the back of the net in his last six Premier League outings and had a pretty poor game against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Nunez was handed a start by Jurgen Klopp against Crystal Palace on Saturday, December 9 but struggled to make too much impact. He got two half-chances and missed both and his overall game was also pretty abysmal.

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Nunez will need to up his game if Liverpool want to win the Premier League title this season. The former Republic of Ireland striker claimed that while Nunez has plenty of energy and work-rate, he needs to be more clinical and consistent in front of goal. He told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR football:

“A few weeks ago, Jurgen Klopp praised him about his running, his ability, just his running and determination to lead the line brilliantly well and he did. He wasn’t doing that yesterday and we just spoke there about Mo Salah and how pivotal he is to Liverpool to get on the end of things and score goals. Darwin Nunez is not doing that."

Cascarino added:

“If Liverpool are going to have the chance of winning the league, he’s got to turn up. He’s got to be clinical and he’s got to be in the side to prove his worth. At the moment, I’m watching Darwin Nunez in the last few games, and his games are all over the place. His touch is off, he’s running into space and getting caught offside all the time.”

Nunez has divided opinions following his move to Liverpool from Benfica last summer in a deal worth reported €75 million fee plus €25 million in add-ons. The Uruguayan attacker has seven goals and seven assists to his name this season from 22 games.

Jamie Carragher hails Liverpool’s new ‘super-sub’ after 2-1 Palace win

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has waxed lyrical about Harvey Elliott following the Reds' 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, December 9. The Englishman came off the bench and scored the all-important 91st-minute winner for Jurgen Klopp's side as they went to the top of the table.

The England under-21 international came on as a 74th-minute substitute for striker Darwin Nunez when the Reds were 1-0 down. Shortly after he came on, Crystal Palace were reduced to 10 once Jordan Ayew was shown his second yellow card of the match with Elliott drawing the foul.

Mohamed Salah came up with the equalizer moments later before Elliott produced a wonderful shot from just outside the box in the 91st minute. Addressing the 20-year-old's impact, Carragher wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"The new super sub Harvey Elliott! Every game he makes a difference from the bench."

Elliott has been excellent for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, especially when he has been introduced from the bench. The young midfielder has come on from the bench on 12 occasions this season in the Premier League.