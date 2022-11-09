2022 FIFA World Cup: All-star XI of high-profile players who could miss the tournament due to injury

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is only days away, and for the first time, will be held in the middle of the regular season in Europe. The timing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has caused a great deal of discontent among fans and stakeholders alike as it has increased the load on the players.

With the regular season in progress and teams in action every 4-5 days, a lot of players have picked up injuries and will miss the Mundial. The tournament will be bereft of a number of top stars, and several others are currently doubtful of making the trip.

GOAL @goal The list of injured players ahead of the World Cup keeps growing The list of injured players ahead of the World Cup keeps growing 😩 https://t.co/h7QszyIIPk

Without further ado, here is an all-star XI of players who may play no part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeeper- Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Winner of the 2014 edition may miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bayern Munich and Germany shot-stopper Manuel Neuer faces a race against time to be fit for his country's campaign in Qatar. The experienced goalkeeper is his country's captain and most experienced player, and will be a huge miss if he does not play in the tournament.

Neuer has been out with a shoulder injury since October, and was revealed to have suffered a setback in the last week of the month. The veteran has been in goal for Germany at every World Cup tournament since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The former Schalke 04 custodian still has a chance to make the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Germany have a number of capable goalkeepers who can step up in his absence, but his leadership will be sorely missed.

Left-Back- Ben Chilwell (England)

Chilwell set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell suffered the most unfortunate injury with only three games to go before the World Cup. The defender suffered significant damage to his hamstring and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Chilwell ruptured his ACL in November 2021 playing for Chelsea and has worked hard to return to full fitness afterwards. The former Leicester City man picked up his injury in the closing stages against Dinamo Zagreb and is set for a lengthy spell out.

Centre-Back- Raphael Varane (France)

France v Moldova - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

French defender Raphael Varane may not be part of the French contingent traveling to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he struggles for fitness. The 2018 World Cup-winning centre-back picked up an injury in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea. He was inconsolable as he left the pitch in tears.

Varane is one of the most senior players in the French national team and will be sorely missed if he can't make it to the tournament. Les Bleus are already missing a few regulars, and Varane will be hopeful of a return to fitness ahead of the mega event.

Centre-Back- Ronald Araujo (Uruguay)

Chile v Uruguay - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo has been one of the few shining lights for Barcelona over the past 12 months or so. The young centre-back established himself as a starter for his country and as one of the best defenders in Spain before picking up an injury.

Araujo injured his thigh playing for his country in a friendly against Iran in September and underwent surgery. The versatile defender faces a race to be fit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after his recovery process received a big boost.

Right-Back- Reece James (England)

Reece James is another England player in doubt for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reece James is one of the best right-backs in the world on current form. The Chelsea defender has established himself as a world-beater, but is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

James injured his knee while playing for the Blues in a Champions League game against AC Milan in October. The right-back was initially ruled out of contention for the tournament but remains hopeful of securing a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Midfield- N'Golo Kante (France)

Another defending champion in doubt for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France will be without N'Golo Kante at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after the Chelsea midfielder underwent surgery in October. Kante will not take part in his second World Cup, it has been confirmed.

Kante injured his hamstring as Chelsea drew 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur in August. The former Leicester City man then suffered a setback two months later and was forced to go under the knife. He is expected back in the new year and will certainly be missed by France in Qatar.

Midfielder- Paul Pogba (France)

France's injury list keeps growing

Paul Pogba has enjoyed great success playing for France, but will not be part of their team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Juventus man did all he could to make the tournament but is set to miss out.

Pogba suffered an injury in pre-season and refused surgery to reduce his recovery time. He eventually had the surgery and while in recovery, injured his thigh. After dazzling in Russia in 2018, Pogba will certainly not be a member of the French squad to kick off the tournament in around two weeks' time.

Midfielder- Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

Netherlands v Gibraltar - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Since their third-place finish in Brazil in 2014, the Netherlands have reached the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2022. They will have to play the tournament without the experienced Georginio Wijnaldum after his injury ruled him out.

Wijnaldum joined AS Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and featured only once before breaking his tibia and fibula in training back in August. The midfielder will certainly not play in this year's World Cup and may not feature for Roma until the end of his loan spell.

Forward- Timo Werner (Germany)

England v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner will not play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Germany after picking up an injury. The former Chelsea man will not be in Qatar after he picked up an injury in Leipzig's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Werner



Get well soon, 🏻 Timo Werner will miss the World Cup after ‘suffering a ruptured ankle ligament injury last night’, as club statement confirms.Get well soon, @TimoWerner Timo Werner will miss the World Cup after ‘suffering a ruptured ankle ligament injury last night’, as club statement confirms. 🚨🇩🇪 #WernerGet well soon, @TimoWerner 💪🏻 https://t.co/hHNnL1uyHE

Werner ruptured his ankle ligaments in the match and has been ruled out for the foreseeable future. The pacy striker featured in the tournament in 2018 but will be unable to add to his three appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Forward- Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Czech Republic v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota will not feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he picked up an injury representing his club. The Liverpool attacker had recently emerged as a regular for Portugal and was almost certain of a starting berth in Qatar.

Jota injured his calf when he played for Liverpool in their win over Manchester City in October. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man was devastated as he revealed the news that he would not play in the World Cup, which was meant to be his first. He is expected to return to action sometime in 2023.

Forward- Heung-Min Son (South Korea)

South Korean captain may miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Heung-Min Son is a doubt for South Korea's FIFA World Cup campaign after fracturing his eye socket while playing for Tottenham Hotspur. The winger suffered the injury in their Champions League match against Olympique Marseille and required surgery.

CABRA FC 🐐 @cabrafutbol 2018 World Cup heroes, Heung-Min Son is set to have surgery for a facial fracture.



He will most likely miss the 2022 World Cup. One of Mexico’s2018 World Cup heroes, Heung-Min Sonis set to have surgery for a facial fracture.He will most likely miss the 2022 World Cup. One of Mexico’s 🇲🇽 2018 World Cup heroes, Heung-Min Son 🇰🇷 is set to have surgery for a facial fracture.He will most likely miss the 2022 World Cup. https://t.co/FiqsTskdfi

Son is his country's captain and featured in the 2014 and 2018 editions of the Mundial. The experienced winger has three goals in six appearances for South Korea in the competition. He will be required to don a mask if he gets a chance to help his country in Qatar.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes