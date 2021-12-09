All-star XI of players to have won the Champions League with multiple clubs

The UEFA Champions League is the biggest stage in club football where top clubs battle to be the best club in Europe. Previously referred to as the 'European Cup', the Champions League remains one of the most significant tournaments in football history.

The Champions League trophy is a matter of pride and achievement for clubs and players

Notably, football's finest take part in the Champions League every year in order to create history with their clubs. While some of the all-time greats have missed out on the biggest trophy in club football, there have also been stars who have won the Champions League with multiple clubs.

On that note, here is the All-star XI of players to have won the Champions League multiple clubs since the competition's rebranding in 1992.

Goalkeeper - Edwin van der Sar

Chelsea v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Edwin van der Sar is renowned as one of the best in the business of his generation, leaving a lasting legacy for both Ajax and Manchester United.

The Dutchman's first Champions League triumph came with Ajax since 1995, when the club defeated Juventus 1-0 in the final. Van der Sar had to wait thirteen years for his second, winning the title for Manchester United against Chelsea in 2008.

Van der Sar was a hero against their Premier League rivals, saving Nicolas Anelka's spot-kick to help the Red Devils clinch victory.

Centre-back - Marcel Desailly

Marcel Desailly and Andriy Shevchenko

Marcel Desailly has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest French defenders following his superb career for club and country. The famed centre-back got his hands on the Champions League for Marseille in 1993 before winning it again with Milan in 1994.

Desailly led Marseille to a Champions League triumph against Milan, narrowly defeating the Italian giants in the final. However, he moved to Milan the following season and helped the Serie A side win 4-0 against Barcelona while getting his name on the scoresheet.

إلياس @CFCElias_ Marcel Desailly what a career 🤩



783 Career appearances🤯

🏆 1X World Cup Winner

🏆 1X European Champion

🏆 2X Confederations Cup Winner

🏆 2X Champions league Winner

🏆 2X Super Cup Winner

🏆 1X Fa Cup Winner

🏆 2X Italian Champion

🏆 2X Community shields

🏆 1X Qatari Champion Marcel Desailly what a career 🤩783 Career appearances🤯🏆 1X World Cup Winner🏆 1X European Champion🏆 2X Confederations Cup Winner🏆 2X Champions league Winner🏆 2X Super Cup Winner🏆 1X Fa Cup Winner🏆 2X Italian Champion🏆 2X Community shields🏆 1X Qatari Champion https://t.co/L0eLCifO8u

Desailly remains the first player in the history of the Champions League to win it with multiple clubs consecutively.

Centre-back - Ronaldo Koeman

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

Ronald Koeman left an incredible mark in the Champions League during his illustrious career.

Koeman was a pivotal player for the PSV side which went on to win their only Champions League title in their history. The centre-back helped the Dutch giants lift the title on penalties after the final against Benfica ended 0-0.

Koeman then led Barcelona to win the Champions League, scoring the decisive goal against Sampordia in the 1992 Champions League final.

Centre-back - Gerard Pique

FC Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Gerard Pique was part of Manchester United's famous Champions League-winning squad in 2008 despite not being a regular at the club.

Following his move to Barcelona, Pique formed a formidable pair with Carles Puyol under Pep Guardiola's tutelage. The centre-back helped the Catalan giants defeat his former club twice in the Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Gerard Pique put a lot of effort into stealing the net after winning the 2015 Champions League 😂 Gerard Pique put a lot of effort into stealing the net after winning the 2015 Champions League 😂 https://t.co/iGXs0LmFNv

Pique's fourth Champions League title came in 2015 when Barcelona achieved a continental treble with Luis Enrique in-charge of the team.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra