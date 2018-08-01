Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
All You Need To Know About Manchester City's New Signing: Philippe Sandler

Neil Juneja
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
769   //    01 Aug 2018, 23:55 IST

FC Basel v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has secured his third signing of the season in the likes of Philippe Sandler from PEC Zwolle. Sandler is a typical Guardiola signing- a young unheard of boy with a lot of potential.

It's reported that Manchester City will be paying PEC Zwolle a transfer fee that's in the region of €2.5-3 million. Will it he be a bargain or a flop? Only time will tell. He joins City on a four-and-a-half-year deal and hence, has time to prove his mettle.

About Philippe Sandler

Sandler is a 21-year old defensive minded player who plays for the Netherlands. By trade he is a center back however, there have been instances in his career when he's occupied the center midfield role. He has an imposing physique which will help him fit into the Premier League's style of play- 188cm tall and 76kgs in weight.

Youth Career

Sandler is just 21-years old, and hence, it's funny to be talking about his 'youth career'. A point of distinction: he's a graduate from the world renown Ajax Youth Academy. Over the years, this very academy has produced talents like Wesley Sneijder, Edwin van der Sar, Patrick Kluivert etc.

He has represented Netherlands at the Under-20 level and his style of play sees him compared to Dutch captain, Virgin van Dijk- a compliment that he wholly embraces.

PEC Zwolle Career

In 2016, after graduating from Ajax's Youth Academy, Sandler signed with PEC Zwolle on a free transfer. In his first year at the club, he played for their under-21 side scoring once in 12 appearances.

Next year i.e last season, he stepped up and earned a starting spot on Zwolle's first team. He went on to make 24 appearances for the club maintaining an average passing accuracy of 85%.

He averaged 1.9 interceptions per game, 1.5 tackles per game, 0.5 blocks per game and 4.2 clearances per game. Not the most impressive statistics but not the worst either.

If Pep sees potential in him, who are we to argue?


Style Of Play

Why do you think he's compared to Virgin van Dijk? Why do you think Pep Guardiola holds him in high regards?

He's a center back that's extremely comfortable on the ball. His abilities don't end there. Despite his youth, he reads the game very well, and that makes him a great interceptor of passes. Calm, composed and aggressive- he's got all that attributes that make for a successful center back in the Premier League.

Role At Manchester City

Manchester City has a strong center-back contingent. So why did Pep bring in one more? Take another look at the contingent. Vincent Kompany-32 years old, Nicolas Otamendi-30 years old. That leaves City with only two young center backs, namely John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

By signing Sandler, it looks like Pep has one eye on City's future. But it goes beyond that. Pep is a genius. He loves players who can play in multiple positions. Despite his wishes, City couldn't bring in an extra holding midfielder to sure up the position. Honestly, when you look at City's squad there aren't many players apart from Fernandinho, who can play the defensive midfield role well.

Pep may choose to exploit Sandler's versatility at some point in the season and give him the important job of holding the midfield.


Note: All statistical information is taken from whoscored.com.

