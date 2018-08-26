Allegri demands patience from Ronaldo to settle with Juventus

Juventus has had a good start with two wins from two in the new season of Serie A, but head coach Allegri believes there is much more action to come, as their marquee signing Cristiano Ronaldo and other players settle well with the rest of the team.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri seems to be happy with the way his team has played in the initial two matches but insists that they need time to settle well with the new signings.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a good debut on his home ground against Lazio on Saturday. Ronaldo came very close to score his first goal in Italy twice, but a brilliant save from the opponent keeper and a deflection denied him to open his account.

Juventus made some serious signings this summer after their Champions League debacle in the previous few seasons. The Bianconeri signed Joao Cancelo and Emre Can among others and brought back their fan favourite Leonardo Bonucci. They shattered the transfer market for the greatest of all time, Portugese and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing his first home game in Juventus jersey against Lazio.

Juventus have not been wholly convincing in their first two wins of the season, but a 2-0 defeat of Lazio, where midfielder Pjanic and Croatian forward Mandzukic scored a goal each in 30th and 75th minute, satisfied the coach as he continues to see progress

In a post match presentation Allegri said, “We need to work and improve. But we have Cancelo, who is a new player, Bonucci returned after a year, Ronaldo, a new player, that's 30 per cent of the team. It takes time."

On being asked about Ronaldo, he said, "Italian football is completely different to Spanish football. Ronaldo understands that and he is settling in very well. He's a very humble guy and I'm very pleased with the impact he has made so far."

Miralem Pjanic, who signed a new 5 year deal with Juventus, says, “"I am very happy to remain at this wonderful club," he said. "I dedicate the goal to the fans, my team-mates and the club. I have improved so much in recent years and it is thanks to my experience here. I thank everyone for their support and help."