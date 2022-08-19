Allschwil vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Cup 2022-23 

FC Allschwil will host Super League giants Basel in the first round of the Swiss Cup on Sunday.

The visitors will look to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat at CSKA Sofia in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff. A second-half own goal from Sergio Lopez was enough to decide the tie in favour of the Bulgarians.

Before that, they suffered a 2-0 loss to Lugano on home turf in the Swiss Super League last weekend. Injury-time goals from Boris Babic and Mohamed Mahmoud helped the visitors claim maximum points.

The defeat has left the Rotblau in eighth spot in the points table, having garnered three points from four games. Meanwhile, FC Allschwil compete in the sixth tier of Swiss football and are one of the biggest underdogs in the Swiss Cup this season.

Allschwil vs Basel Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs. Basel have started the season poorly, managing just two wins from their eight competitive outings across competitions.

Allschil form guide: -

Basel form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Allschwil vs Basel Team News

Allschwil

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home team to worry about.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Basel

Kaly Sene (muscle), Emmanuel Essiam (foot) and Jean Kevin Augustin (ligament) have been sidelined because of fitness issues. Anton Kade is unavailable, as he's still recuperating from an injury lay-off.

Injured: Kaly Sene, Emmanuel Essiam, Jean Kevin Augustin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Anton Kade

Allschwil vs Basel Predicted XIs

Allschwil (4-4-2): Marco Schmid (GK); Jasmin Mbatchou, Fabian Ackermann, Nicola Borer, Joel Schuler; Nico Stasi, Roberto Farinha, Nico Lomma, Kim Handschin; Ahmed Setti, Mustapha Dampha

Basel (4-2-3-1): Marvin Hitz (GK); Noah Katterbach, Andy Pelmard, Kasim Adams, Sergio Lopez; Taulant Xhaka, Andy Diouf; Sayfallah Ltaief, Zeki Amdouni, Dan Ndoye; Andi Zeqiri

Allschwil vs Basel Prediction

This is arguably the biggest mismatch in the first round of the cup competition. This is only the fourth time the hosts have qualifed for the cup, while promotion to the third tier of Swiss football represents their biggest achievement to date.

In contrast, Basel are one of the most successful clubs in Swiss football, with 20 league crowns and 13 cups. Despite their poor start to the season, the visitors are the overwhelming favourites, and barring an unlikely upset, should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Allschil 0-8 Basel

