Almazan vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Atletico Madrid will get their Copa del Rey campaign under way against amateur side Almazan at the Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos on Saturday (November 12).

The La Liga side are winless in their last five games across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

Almazan were involved in a share of the spoils for the second straight game, as they played out a 1-1 draw against Mirandes B on November 5. They have now picked up four draws in their last five games, with a 1-0 victory over Real Avila on October 23.

Almazan are ninth in the Tercera Division Group 8 table, level on ten points with eighth-placed Mirandes B.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid failed to arrest their slump, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Mallorca in La Liga in midweek.

They have now failed to win their last five games across competitions, a run which that them crash out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing rock-bottom in Group B.

For all their recent struggles, Atletico are fifth in the La Liga standings, level on points with fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao.

Almazan vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Almazan are winless in seven of their last eight games across competitions, losing three and drawing four.

Atletico are winless in their last five games, losing three and drawing two since a 2-1 victory over Real Betis on October 23.

Almazan are unbeaten in three of their last four home games across competitions, losing twice and drawing once since September.

Atletico have lost their last three away games, scoring three goals and conceding six.

Almazan vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways against an amateur Almazan side who have struggled this season. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, the La Liga giants should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Almazan 0-3 Atletico Madrid

Almazan vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Almazan’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Atletico Madrid’s last six games.)

