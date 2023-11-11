Almere City vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Fresh off the back of yet another disappointing Europa League result, Ajax journey to the Yanmar Stadion to face Almere City in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The home side head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Almere City maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam at the Sparta Stadion last Monday. Prior to that, Alex Pastoor’s side stormed through the first round of the KNVB Beker courtesy of an 8-1 thrashing of OJC Rosmalen on October 31.

With 12 points from 11 matches, Almere are currently ninth in the Eredivisie table, one point and two places above Sunday’s visitors. Ajax, on the other hand, were denied their first Europa League win of the season as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

Back home, John van't Schip’s men have stopped the rot, claiming two wins in their last two Eredivisie matches, having managed just one in their opening eight outings to start the season.

While Ajax will look to make it three league wins on the spin, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they are without a league win this season.

Almere City vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

AFC Ajax Amsterdam boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins and one draw in the previous three meetings between the sides.

Almere City are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since late September.

Ajax have lost all but one of their last five games on the road, with a 1-1 draw against AEK Larnaca in the Europa League on October 5 being the exception.

Almere City vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

While Ajax appear to have hit their stride, they were given another reality in midweek when they suffered a home defeat against Brighton. Almere City have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, but given the gulf in quality and experience between the side, we predict the visitors will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Almere City 1-3 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Almere City vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Ajax’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)