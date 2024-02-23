Almere City vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Almere City host Feyenoord at the Yanmar Stadion on Sunday (February 25) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have performed commendably in their debut Eredivisie campaign. They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over PEC Zwolle in their last game, with Thomas Robinet scoring a stunning winner midway through the second half.

Almere are 11th in the Eredivisie with 27 points from 22 games. They will enter the qualification playoff spots with a win.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are in the hunt for back-to-back UEFA Champions League appearances. They beat Waalwijk 1-0 in their last league outing, with Mats Wieffer scoring a late winner, before crashing out of the UEFA Europa League in midweek after losing on penalties to AS Roma.

Feyenoord are second in the points table with 52 points from 22 games.

Almere City vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the second meeting between the two sides, with De Stadionclub comfortably winning the first 6-1 in the reverse fixture.

Feyenoord have the second-best defensive record in the Eredivisie, conceding 17 times.

Almere have scored 22 league goals this season. Only Waalwijk (20) and last-placed Vitesse (16) have scored fewer.

Feyenoord have 25 points on the road. Only leaders PSV Eindhoven (29) have picked up more.

Almere City vs Feyenoord Prediction

Almere have won two of their last three games after going winless in three. They are unbeaten in four home league games.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord's latest result snapped their 12-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They have won their last five away league games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Almere 0-2 Feyenoord

Almere City vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Feyenoord's last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of Almere's last five matchups.)