Almere vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2025

Almere City and AFC Ajax Amsterdam will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 24 clash on Sunday (March 2nd). The game will be played at Yanmar Stadion.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat away to Feyenoord last weekend. They went ahead through Charles-Andreas Brym's sixth-minute strike while Julian Carranza equalized in the 33rd minute. David Hancko scored the match-winner in the first minute of injury time.

Ajax, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Go Ahead Eagles. Brian Brobbey broke the deadlock in the 56th minute while Oliver Edvardsen made sure of the result in the 86th minute following their visitors' reduction to 10 men midway through the second half.

The victory left the capital side at the summit of the standings, having garnered 57 points from 23 games. Almere City are bottom of the standings on 14 points.

Almere vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Ajax were victorious twice while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Ajax claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Almere have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five league games.

Ajax have won their last eight league games on the bounce.

Six of Ajax's last seven away games, including each of the last five, have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Almere's last seven league games have produced an average of 12.2 corner kicks per game.

Almere vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Two sides at opposing ends of the table will face one another with differing agendas. The hosts are all but guaranteed to be relegated and play Eerste Divisie football next season barring a remarkable upturn in fortune. They are 10 points away from safety with 11 games to go.

Ajax hold a five-point advantage at the summit over second-placed PSV as they aim to dethrone the Eindhoven outfit as Dutch champions.

We are backing Francesco Farioli's side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Almere 1-3 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Almere vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AFC Ajax Amsterdam to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ajax to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

