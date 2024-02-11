Almeria vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Almeria take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Monday.

Almeria vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The Basque giants stunned Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 victory in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Almeria vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Almeria and have won 10 out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's two victories.

After an unbeaten run in their first four matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Almeria have lost 10 of their last 11 such matches in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches away from home against Almeria in La Liga and have managed to win four of these games.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last seven matches away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin against Sevilla in May 2022.

Almeria have won only one of their last 16 matches played out on a Monday in La Liga.

Almeria vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and have shown marked improvement under Ernesto Valverde. The likes of Oihan Sancet and Inaki Williams can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Almeria have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 0-2 Athletic Bilbao

Almeria vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes