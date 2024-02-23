Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Almeria take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Saturday.

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Colchoneros slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Almeria, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Granada last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Almeria and have won nine out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's two victories.

Almeria have played out draws in six of their 15 matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - their highest number of draws against a single opponent in the competition.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last five matches against Almeria in La Liga and have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have won only one of their seven matches away from home against Almeria in La Liga - their lowest win percentage in such games against a single opponent in the competition.

Almeria are winless in their last 28 matches in La Liga - the longest such run by any team in the history of the competition.

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been impressive under Diego Simeone but will need to take it up a notch to bring themselves into the title race. Antoine Griezmann has been exceptional for his side this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Almeria have struggled this season and will need a miracle to turn their campaign around. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes