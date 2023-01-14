Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023

Almeria will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Estadio Mediterraneo in La Liga action on Sunday (January 15).

The hosts are winless in their last two games and are coming off a 2-0 home defeat against Real Sociedad on Sunday. It was their ninth defeat of the season as they languish in 16th place in the league table with 17 points.

Atletico, meanwhile, suffered their third defeat in five games, losing 1-0 at home against leaders Barcelona. They're now sixth place in the standings.

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just 14 times across competitions since their first meeting in the Copa del Rey in 1995. Atletico lead 7-2/

They last met in the 2014-15 edition of La Liga, where Atletico completed a double with a 1-0 win at Almeria.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six home games against Atletico across competitions.

Both teams have seen under 2.5 goals scored in their last four league games.

All five of Almeria's La Liga wins this season have come at home. They have won four of their last five, scoring three goals apiece in three games.

The visitors have lost their last two away games but have scored in seven of their eight outings away from home.

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Almeria have won four of their last five home games in La Liga but have failed to score in two of their last four outings.

Atletico, meanwhile, have not scored in two of their last three league games. Both teams have struggled in their recent games, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Atletico to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score or assist any time - Yes

