Almeria vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2023

Almeria and Cadiz square off at the Estadio Mediterráneo in round 26 of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

With just two points separating the sides in the relegation scrap, this game has all the makings of a thrilling and action-packed contest.

Almeria failed to find their feet in La Liga as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Sevilla last Sunday.

They have now lost all but one of their last six matches, with a shock 1-0 win over Barcelona on February 26 being the exception.

With 25 points from 25 games, Almeria are currently 19th in the Spanish La Liga table, one point away from 17th-placed Valencia just outside the relegation zone.

Cadiz, on the other hand, were held to yet another stalemate as they played out a 2-2 draw with Getafe last Friday.

They are now unbeaten in three consecutive matches, picking up one win and two draws since February’s 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

With 27 points from 25 games, Cadiz are currently 16th in the league table, level on points with 15th-placed Espanyol.

Almeria vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Cadiz hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Almeria have picked up two wins in that time, while six games have ended all square.

Cadiz are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Estadio Mediterráneo, claiming two wins and two draws since October 2016.

Almeria have lost five of their last six matches, while scoring six goals and conceding 16 since the start of February.

Cadiz head into Saturday winless in four straight away matches, losing three draws and losing once since January’s 1-0 win at Valencia.

Almeria vs Cadiz Prediction

Given the stakes of this game, we anticipate a thrilling contest between Almeria and Cadiz, who are looking to pull clear of the relegation zone. Cadiz are unbeaten in their last four trips to the Estadio Mediterráneo and we are backing them to run out winners on Saturday.

Prediction: Almeria 1-2 Cadiz

Almeria vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cadiz

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five encounters since September 2019)

