Almeria vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2022

Almeria will entertain Celta Vigo at Estadio Mediterráneo in La Liga action on Saturday.

The hosts failed to build on their 3-2 home win against Girona last Thursday and fell to a 2-1 away loss to Villarreal last Sunday. Gonzalo Melero gave Almeria an early lead against Villarreal but the Valencian team scored twice in the second half to secure a late win.

Villarreal had two players sent off in the second half but did not let that numerical disadvantage hold them back. Nicolas Jackson scored the winning goal right at the death to condemn Almeria to their seventh loss of the season.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last four games in La Liga but were able to contain their losing run to three games as they played out a 1-1 draw at home against Getafe on Monday. Centre-back Joseph Aidoo scored the equalizing goal in the 89th minute to cancel out Eres Unal's first-half goal.

Almeria vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 12 times across all competitions and this will be their first meeting since 2015. Celta Vigo have dominated proceedings against the hosts and have eight wins to their name. Almeria have got the better of Celta three times and just one game has ended in a draw.

Two of Almeria's three wins against Celta have come at home and they will be looking to make the most of the home advantage here. Celta are winless in their last three trips to Saturday's venue with two wins going the hosts' way and one game ending in a draw.

No team has played fewer draws (1) than the hosts in La Liga this season. No team in the Spanish top-flight has lost more games than them (7) as well.

Celta Vigo have lost six of their last seven away matches in La Liga.

Almeria vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Almeriensistas have picked up three wins in their last four home games in the league and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. They have scored at least two goals in three games in that period and are likely to score at least a goal.

Os Celestes are winless in their last four games but have scored at least a goal in three of these games, so they just might be able to score a goal here. They have lost four of their five away games this term, so a win seems unlikely for them.

Given the recent history between the two sides, a low-scoring draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Celta Vigo

Almeria vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Almeria to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Iago Aspas to score or assist at any time - Yes

