Almeria vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 1, 2023

Almeria and Celta Vigo go head-to-head at the Power Horse Stadium in round four of the Spanish La Liga on Friday (September 1).

The hosts failed to get up and running in the new La Liga campaign, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz on Saturday. Before that, Vicente Moreno’s side kicked off the season with a 2-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano before a 3-1 home loss to Real Madrid.

Almeria are winless in six of their last seven games across competitions, losing three.

Meanwhile, Celta were denied their first win of the season, as they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid on Friday. Rafael Benitez’s men have now picked up one point from three games, losing to Osasuna and Real Madrid either side of a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad.

Next up is an Almeria side who they have not beaten in four attempts in the league since a 4-2 win in April 2014.

Almeria vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 14 meetings, Celta boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Almeria have picked up four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Moreno’s men are unbeaten in four La Liga games against Celta, winning twice.

Celta are winless in seven La Liga away games, winning five, since March.

Almeria are winless in six league games, losing three, since a 3-0 win over Mallorca in May.

Almeria vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Both teams have had stutterting starts to their new campaign as they look for a morale-boosting result. However, they could cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Almeria 2-2 Celta

Almeria vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five clashes.)